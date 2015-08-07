By Richard Lough
| BUENOS AIRES
BUENOS AIRES Aug 6 Daniel Scioli, the
presidential candidate for Argentina's ruling party, on Thursday
urged undecided voters to back him in this weekend's party
primaries in a speech designed to reassure the party's socialist
faithful while wooing swing voters.
Sunday's primaries, in which Argentines can vote for any
candidate from any party or alliance, are widely seen as a dummy
run for the Oct. 25 poll. They will help show whether Scioli,
who is ahead in polls, could win outright in the first round.
"I will maintain the policies that need maintaining, deepen
those that need deepening and change those that need changing,"
Scioli told thousands of banner-waving supporters as he closed
the first stage of campaigning ahead of the primaries.
Scioli is seen as a moderate within Argentina's broad
Peronist movement and more investor-friendly than outgoing
President Cristina Fernandez. But his running mate is a close
Fernandez ally and in past weeks Scioli has defended the
president's heavy subsidies and controls on the economy.
Scioli saluted Argentina's workers and trade unions and
promised more roads, schools, hospitals and housing. He also
rebuffed critics' comments that Fernandez would retain a strong
influence in Argentine politics if he won.
"You know what, I'm going to do it my way," he said,
promising to attract investment inflows that would lower
Argentina's runaway inflation.
For that to happen, economists say Argentina would need to
strike a deal with the U.S. hedge funds whose legal battle with
Fernandez over unpaid debt tipped Argentina back into default a
year ago.
Both Scioli, 58, and his conservative rival, Mauricio Macri,
have avoided the politically toxic subject of what an eventual
deal with the so-called "holdout creditors" might look like.
Most opinion polls show Scioli, the governor of Argentina's
biggest province, with 35-38 percent of voter support while
Macri, who is mayor of Buenos Aires, trails in the early 30s.
Macri promises change from Fernandez' leftist policies,
vowing to unwind Argentina's web of trade and currency controls,
lift hefty taxes on grains exports and restore relations with
creditors.
In his closing rally ahead of Sunday's primaries, Macri said
pensions had been eroded by inflation under Fernandez and that
rising crime stalked Argentines.
"We know we want a better public education system, more jobs
and we will achieve this so that there is a better future for
all Argentines," Macri told supporters.
