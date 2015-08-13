BUENOS AIRES Aug 13 Argentina's leading
opposition presidential candidate Mauricio Macri expects the
country's central bank chief to step down if he wins the
presidential election in October, local media reported Macri as
saying on Thursday.
Market-favorite Macri, the conservative mayor of Buenos
Aires city, is campaigning on a mandate to unwind state controls
on the currency and trade that have stunted investment and
stalled growth in Latin America's No. 3 economy.
"I hope that some officials would have the dignity to
resign, like Alejandro Vanoli," the daily El Cronista quoted
Macri as telling reporters on the sidelines of a conference with
business leaders, referring to the central bank chief.
"Vanoli does not have the credentials for the job. He is a
militant," Macri said in some of his strongest remarks yet on
the central bank's waning independence under Fernandez's
leadership.
An organizer of the event present during Macri's remarks
confirmed the comments.
Macri's campaign team could not confirm the comments. The
central bank's press office said no one was available to react
immediately to Macri's remarks.
Vanoli was named president of the central bank in October
last year. Under his watch, the central bank has not resisted
the expansive fiscal policies of outgoing President Cristina
Fernandez amid high inflation.
Macri reiterated his campaign pledge to remove controls on
the currency that prevent it floating freely and restrict
importers' access to dollars. He is running second in the
presidential race to ruling party candidate Daniel Scioli.
"The market will determine the exchange rate, we will not
intervene," a second newspaper, Ambito Financiero, quoted Macri
as saying.
Macri's Let's Change alliance came second in party primaries
on Sunday, winning 30 percent of the vote against the ruling
party's 38.4 percent.
The results showed Scioli for now lacks the voter support to
win outright in the first round on October 25, paving the way
for a tight run-off in November.
Macri told the business forum he was open to dialogue with
his rivals but appeared to rule out striking a deal with the
third-placed candidate, dissident Peronist Sergio Massa, until
after the first round in October.
"You have to understand that the primaries were like the
first half of a match and you can't change the team at
half-time," Macri said.
(Reporting by Richard Lough; Editing by Diane Craft)