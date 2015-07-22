By Hugh Bronstein
BUENOS AIRES, July 22 The front-runner in
Argentina's presidential election campaign is unnerving
investors with his silence over the country's notoriously
inaccurate inflation reporting, while the second place candidate
says data transparency would be a top priority.
Official recognition that Argentina has one of the world's
highest inflation rates would help improve a business climate
tattered by heavy government controls and repeated sovereign
debt defaults.
Buenos Aires Governor Daniel Scioli leads the campaign ahead
of the Oct. 25 election. He is seen as more friendly toward
business than outgoing leader Cristina Fernandez, who has
endorsed him.
But Scioli fueled jitters in the bond market and contributed
to a drop in the local peso this week by lavishing
praise on Fernandez's interventionist policies while dodging
questions about Argentina's discredited INDEC statistics agency.
Scioli's closest rival for the presidency, Buenos Aires
Mayor Mauricio Macri, has meanwhile pounced on the issue. He
bills himself as a clear change from Fernandez, whose trade and
currency controls have slowed South America's second biggest
economy to a crawl.
"We will restore INDEC's autonomy, not only to increase
transparency but as a key step toward reducing inflation," a
Macri campaign spokesman told Reuters. The Scioli campaign did
not respond to repeated requests for comment.
INFLATION SEEN AMONG HIGHEST IN WORLD
INDEC says consumer prices rose 15 percent in the 12 months
through June while private economists estimate inflation at 27.9
percent, one of the highest rates in the world. Critics,
including some of the agency's own statisticians, say INDEC is
masking Argentina's top economic problem for political reasons.
Constitutionally barred from seeking a third consecutive
term in October, Fernandez could run again in 2019 and is
maneuvering to retain influence after the next government is
seated on Dec. 10.
She has stacked her Front for Victory party's ticket of
congressional candidates with her closest allies and hand picked
Scioli's running mate from her inner circle.
Inaccurate inflation, growth and poverty reporting has been
an open secret since Fernandez took office in 2007. She sparked
howls from the opposition last month when she said Argentina had
a lower poverty rate than Germany.
"It would be difficult for Scioli to quickly differentiate
himself from the current government in matters of transparency,"
said Pablo Secchi, executive director of Poder Ciudadano, the
local chapter of Transparency International.
"His running mate and the congressional candidates on his
ticket would limit his ability to act, if he even wants to act,"
Secchi said. "Scioli would not have a mandate to break away from
Fernandez, whose policy has been to lie about economic data."
On the other hand, Scioli would have little hope of
improving Argentina's economy and winning re-election without
recognizing and battling inflation.
"I assume data transparency under any candidate next year,"
said Siobhan Morden, who analyses Argentina for investment bank
Jeffries LLC.
"It's a relatively easy fix to improve investor/business
confidence and its a typical political tactic to show the true
extent of economic deterioration, and blame it on the previous
administration," Morden added. "It would also raise the
necessary awareness to begin the adjustment process
(Reporting by Hugh Bronstein, editing by Clive McKeef)