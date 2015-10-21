By Sarah Marsh
BUENOS AIRES
BUENOS AIRES Oct 21 In the affluent Recoleta
neighborhood of Buenos Aires, where grand 19th century buildings
hark back to an era of prosperity, middle class voters fear a
presidential election on Sunday will do nothing to halt
Argentina's long decline.
"We always hope things will change for the better but they
just get worse. This used to be a rich country," said Lucila
Novillo, 53, who has struggled to keep her interior design
business afloat over the past four years as tight capital
controls virtually paralyzed the real estate market.
All the leading candidates in the race to succeed leftist
President Cristina Fernandez have promised reforms to ease the
interventionist policies that her opponents and investors say
have choked the economy.
Yet the front-runner is ruling party candidate Daniel
Scioli, who has Fernandez's backing and is broadly supported by
poorer Argentines who benefit from expanded subsidies under her
government. Scioli offers the least amount and slowest pace of
change.
Many middle class voters like Novillo, who will cast her
ballot for opposition candidate Mauricio Macri, fear Argentina's
problems are too deep-rooted for any one president to fix and
will keep dragging it down regardless who wins.
Despite vast natural resources and a well-educated
workforce, the South American country has steadily declined from
its perch as one of the world's richest nations in the 1930s,
lurching from one financial crisis to the next.
While Argentina remains Latin America's third largest
economy, its next government will inherit a host of woes from
double digit inflation and precarious foreign reserves to last
year's debt default.
"We should be a great country. We have brilliant,
well-educated and creative people," said Novillo. "These
qualities should help us grow, but corruption prevents that. The
roots of corruption have reached into every corner of this
country."
Most of Fernandez's cabinet members face corruption
allegations, authorities are investigating a possible money
laundering scheme at a luxury hotel her family owns, and her
vice president is being tried for abuse of power.
The justice system often fails to clean up such cases, many
Argentines complain, fostering a lack of confidence in the
country's institutions.
PERONISM TO BLAME?
Recoleta's middle-class and wealthy residents reminisce
about Argentina's heyday when Buenos Aires was known as the
"Paris of the South" and complain about its economic decline and
what they perceive as worsening crime, healthcare and education.
"Our public education used to be excellent, people came from
all over Latin America to study at Argentine universities,"
said Eduardo Jesus Zimmermann, 84, a former banking executive.
"Now Argentines head to the United States, England or
elsewhere abroad because public universities are a disaster."
Many put the country's decline down to Peronism, the
fragmented populist movement that has dominated politics since
the first presidency in the 1940s of Juan Peron, who won hero
status for his fiery nationalism and defense of workers' rights.
"We've been going downhill for 70 years since Peron," said
Zimmermann, on his way to a meeting of landowners.
But Peronism remains Argentina's most potent political force
and Peronist parties have won nine of the 11 presidential
elections they have contested. With Scioli, they appear primed
to win another.
Zimmermann said Peronist power structures, such as its hold
over trade unions and Congress, would make it hard for his
preferred candidate, the pro-business Macri, to make the
necessary reforms even if he won the presidency.
Macri has campaigned on a platform of change, promising to
dismantle capital controls and trade restrictions from his first
day in office to win investor confidence and bring hard currency
into the dollar-starved economy.
While his pledges are popular among the urban middle class,
voters in low income neighborhoods fear he will cut generous
welfare benefits introduced by Fernandez.
Those neighborhoods, often densely populated, are ruling
party strongholds and might carry Scioli to victory without even
needing a second round runoff vote.
Polls show Scioli close to the 40 percent threshold that
would be enough for him to win outright providing he has a lead
of 10 percentage points over Macri, a strong probability.
For some, the chance of real change is just too small to
wait around for.
Delfina Raffo, 30, said she was leaving Argentina next
month, following in the footsteps of friends and cousins in
search of a brighter future elsewhere.
High taxes and the stagnant economy forced her to close her
Recoleta clothes boutique earlier this year. Two robberies at
gun-point made the decision easier and she plans to move to
Singapore which is safer and where she believes she can earn
more.
"I feel we are just going to continue on the same path we've
been going along ... with ever more poverty, and the middle
class being pulled lower," Raffo said.
