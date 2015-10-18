BUENOS AIRES Oct 18 The Argentinian ruling
party's candidate Daniel Scioli is primed to win the
presidential election outright on Oct. 25, with a commanding
lead over his nearest rivals, two polls published in local
papers on Sunday showed.
To win outright in the first round, and avoid a runoff
election, a candidate requires 45 percent of valid votes or 40
percent and a 10-point lead over their nearest rival.
Scioli, a moderate Peronist from left-wing President
Cristina Fernandez's Front for Victory Party, is set to garner
42 percent of votes, according to a poll by consultancy
Ipsos-Mora y Araujo that was published in daily Perfil.
His closest rival, Mauricio Macri, the center-right mayor of
Buenos Aires city, is seen getting 28 percent of the vote in the
Oct. 25 election, according to the poll.
Similarly, Scioli is seen obtaining around 41 percent and
Macri a little over 28 percent, in a Ceop poll released in
newspaper Pagina 12.
The two polls said candidate Sergio Massa, who defected from
the ruling party in 2013, would receive 23 percent and 22
percent of the vote respectively.
Scioli, who owes much of his support base to Fernandez
loyalists, is promising pro-business policies to spur growth and
has made attracting new investment to Argentina a pillar of his
campaign.
The Ipsos-Mora y Araujo poll surveyed 1,200 people and has a
margin of error of plus or minus 2.8 percentage points, while
the Ceop poll surveyed 2,737 people and has a margin of error of
plus or minus two percentage points.
According to a survey conducted by polling consultancy
Management & Fit and published on Saturday in daily Clarin,
Scioli remains the clear frontrunner in the presidential race
but still falls short of the voter support needed to win
outright in the first round and avoid a runoff election.
(Reporting by Maximiliano Rizzi; Writing by Anthony Esposito;
Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)