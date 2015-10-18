BUENOS AIRES Oct 18 The Argentinian ruling party's candidate Daniel Scioli is primed to win the presidential election outright on Oct. 25, with a commanding lead over his nearest rivals, two polls published in local papers on Sunday showed.

To win outright in the first round, and avoid a runoff election, a candidate requires 45 percent of valid votes or 40 percent and a 10-point lead over their nearest rival.

Scioli, a moderate Peronist from left-wing President Cristina Fernandez's Front for Victory Party, is set to garner 42 percent of votes, according to a poll by consultancy Ipsos-Mora y Araujo that was published in daily Perfil.

His closest rival, Mauricio Macri, the center-right mayor of Buenos Aires city, is seen getting 28 percent of the vote in the Oct. 25 election, according to the poll.

Similarly, Scioli is seen obtaining around 41 percent and Macri a little over 28 percent, in a Ceop poll released in newspaper Pagina 12.

The two polls said candidate Sergio Massa, who defected from the ruling party in 2013, would receive 23 percent and 22 percent of the vote respectively.

Scioli, who owes much of his support base to Fernandez loyalists, is promising pro-business policies to spur growth and has made attracting new investment to Argentina a pillar of his campaign.

The Ipsos-Mora y Araujo poll surveyed 1,200 people and has a margin of error of plus or minus 2.8 percentage points, while the Ceop poll surveyed 2,737 people and has a margin of error of plus or minus two percentage points.

According to a survey conducted by polling consultancy Management & Fit and published on Saturday in daily Clarin, Scioli remains the clear frontrunner in the presidential race but still falls short of the voter support needed to win outright in the first round and avoid a runoff election. (Reporting by Maximiliano Rizzi; Writing by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)