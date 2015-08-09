By Hugh Bronstein
| BUENOS AIRES
BUENOS AIRES Aug 9 Argentina holds an open
primary election on Sunday that will gauge the country's
appetite for change after eight years of heavy state control of
the economy and generous welfare spending under outgoing
President Cristina Fernandez.
The front-runner ahead of the Oct. 25 general election is
Daniel Scioli, governor of Buenos Aires province and a member of
Fernandez's party. Running second is Mauricio Macri, the
business-friendly mayor of the capital city who wants to do well
enough in the October vote to force a November run-off.
Both are former businessmen with more orthodox policies than
Fernandez, whose high public spending has drained fiscal
accounts and fueled inflation while currency and trade controls
slowed investment.
Macri promises to quickly free the markets. Scioli says
"gradualism" is the best way to open the economy while
preserving the strong social safety net weaved together by
Fernandez since she first took power in 2007.
The primary is set up for each party to choose its
presidential candidate, but with voters free to cross party
lines, Sunday's vote will be a dry run ahead of the October
election.
Argentine stock and bond prices will likely fall if Scioli
comes out of Sunday's primary strong enough to win the
presidency in October's first round. If Macri looks strong
enough to force a run-off in November, markets are set to rise.
To win outright in October, a candidate needs 45 percent of
votes cast or 40 percent with a 10-point spread over the second
place candidate.
Scioli needs close to 40 percent of the primary vote to have
a chance of a first-round win. Ignacio Labaqui, who analyses
Argentina for Medley Global Advisors, said Macri's coalition
needs at least 30 percent on Sunday to stay in serious
contention.
Macri vows to scrap currency controls and grains export
curbs, and to negotiate an end to the U.S. court battle with
holders of non-paying sovereign bonds that has hobbled
Argentina's finances by keeping it in default.
Scioli has revealed few details of his program, as he treads
gingerly to lock in Fernandez's left-leaning base without
alienating the wider electorate.
Fernandez's policies have fueled one of the world's highest
inflation rates, but poor voters who have benefited from state
largesse over the last eight years remain loyal to her. While
barred from running for a third consecutive term in October,
Fernandez could return as a presidential candidate in 2019.
(Hugh Bronstein)