(Recasts, adds congressional campaign context)
By Hugh Bronstein
BUENOS AIRES Aug 9 Argentina voted in a
presidential primary on Sunday that will serve as a giant
opinion poll gauging appetite for change after eight years of
heavy state control of the economy and generous welfare spending
under outgoing leader Cristina Fernandez.
The front-runner ahead of the Oct. 25 presidential election
is Daniel Scioli, governor of Buenos Aires province and a member
of Fernandez's party. Running second is Mauricio Macri, the
business-friendly mayor of the capital city whose goal is to do
well enough in the October vote to force a November run-off.
Both are former businessmen with more orthodox policies than
Fernandez, whose high public spending has drained fiscal
accounts and fueled inflation while currency and trade controls
slowed investment.
Macri promises to quickly free the markets. Scioli says
"gradualism" is the best way to open the economy while
preserving the strong social safety net weaved together by
Fernandez since she first took power in 2007.
The primary is set up for each party to choose its
presidential candidate, but with voters free to cross party
lines, Sunday's vote will be a dry run ahead of the October
election. "It's like a big, national opinion poll," said voter
Julián Almiroty, a 57-year-old businessman.
Argentine stock and bond prices will likely fall if Scioli
comes out of Sunday's primary strong enough to win the
presidency in October's first round. If Macri looks strong
enough to force a run-off in November, markets are set to rise.
To win outright in October, a candidate needs 45 percent of
votes cast or 40 percent with a 10-point margin over the
second-place candidate.
It was a rainy day in much of Argentina, which is good for
crops in the world's No. 3 soybean exporter but complicated
voting in some farm areas of breadbasket province Buenos Aires.
Scioli said road crews were at work to ensure voters in rural
areas hard hit by the rain could get to their polling stations.
He said he expected preliminary primary results by late
Sunday night. "By about 10 p.m. (0100 GMT Monday) we should have
a clear perspective," he told reporters.
The governor needs close to 40 percent of the primary vote
to have a chance of a first-round win in October. Ignacio
Labaqui, who analyses Argentina for Medley Global Advisors, said
Macri's coalition needs at least 30 percent on Sunday to stay in
serious contention.
Macri vows to scrap currency controls and grains export
curbs, and to negotiate an end to the U.S. court battle with
holders of non-paying sovereign bonds that has hobbled
Argentina's finances by keeping it in default.
Scioli has revealed few details of his program, as he treads
gingerly to lock in Fernandez's left-leaning base without
alienating the wider electorate.
Fernandez's policies have fueled one of the world's highest
inflation rates, but poor voters who have benefited from state
largesse over the last eight years remain loyal to her. While
barred from running for a third consecutive term in October,
Fernandez could return as a presidential candidate in 2019.
Expected to remain influential next year, she organized a
slate of loyal congressional candidates in the October election
headed by Economy Minister Axel Kicillof and her son, Maximo
Kirchner, head of the La Campora youth activist organization
that shows up in force every time Fernandez gives a speech.
(Additional reporting by Jorge Otaola; Editing by Lisa Shumaker
and Eric Walsh)