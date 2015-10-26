BRIEF-BD prices offerings of common stock depositary shares
* Prices offerings of $2.25 billion of common stock and $2.25 billion of depositary shares representing interests in mandatory convertible preferred stock
BUENOS AIRES Oct 25 Ruling party candidate Daniel Scioli called on the support of undecided voters after Sunday's first-round presidential election, though he stopped short of acknowledging that would have to face a run-off vote next month.
"I call upon the undecided and independent voters to join this cause," Scioli told thousands of party loyalists in the capital Buenos Aires.
(Reporitng by Hugh Bronstein; writing by Richard Lough; Editing by Christian Plumb)
* Prices offerings of $2.25 billion of common stock and $2.25 billion of depositary shares representing interests in mandatory convertible preferred stock
OSLO, May 11 Norway will spend less money from its sovereign wealth fund this year than had initially been expected in a bid to prevent a rally in its currency, government budget documents seen by Reuters showed on Thursday.