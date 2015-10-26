BUENOS AIRES Oct 25 Ruling party candidate Daniel Scioli called on the support of undecided voters after Sunday's first-round presidential election, though he stopped short of acknowledging that would have to face a run-off vote next month.

"I call upon the undecided and independent voters to join this cause," Scioli told thousands of party loyalists in the capital Buenos Aires.

