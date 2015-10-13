BUENOS AIRES Oct 13 Daniel Scioli is the clear
front-runner in Argentina's election because he has the support
of outgoing President Cristina Fernandez. To win it, though, he
now needs to convince swing voters he will not be her puppet.
The fiery leftist's backing handed Scioli, a moderate within
the broad Peronist movement, a support base worth almost one in
three of all voters, especially in working-class areas where her
welfare policies are popular.
But Fernandez is a divisive leader and many centrist voters
want an end to the capital controls, import restrictions and
high inflation that are also part of her legacy.
Scioli's best hope for winning the presidential race is an
outright victory in the first round on Oct. 25, when he will
just need 40 percent support if he has a 10-percentage point
lead over his closest rival.
But two weeks ahead of the ballot opinions polls show him
just short of that level. If he fails, he would need 50 percent
support in a second round runoff and might be vulnerable.
At stake is the pace and depth of reforms to liberalize
Latin America's third biggest economy and smooth its return to
global credit markets after Fernandez's government defaulted on
debt payments last year.
In the hunt for undecided votes, his rivals are playing up
concerns over how much freedom Scioli, the governor of Buenos
Aires province and a former powerboat champion, would have to
shape policy and whether Fernandez would continue to call the
shots.
"Scioli owes all his votes to Cristina," Alberto Fernandez,
a close political ally of third-placed candidate Sergio Massa,
told Radio 10.
Early in the campaign, officials close to Scioli were
concerned he might lean too far toward the open-market policies
sought by investors. He only secured Fernandez's endorsement
after he chose a close confidante of hers as his running mate.
Fernandez shows no signs of bowing out quietly. In recent
weeks, she has stepped up her public appearances, often flanked
by Scioli, complicating his task of forging his own identity.
Mauricio Macri, leader of the center-right opposition party
PRO and Scioli's closest challenger, has denigrated the
58-year-old as in the pocket of the president.
"It is clear that the ruling party is having trouble
defining who will govern in the event it wins," Macri said in
Argentina's first-ever presidential debate this month after
Scioli ducked out of the event.
Fernandez cannot run for a third straight term but has been
urged by some allies to stage a comeback in 2019, forcing Scioli
to fend off suggestions he would simply be keeping the seat warm
for her.
Scioli brushes of the criticism and says he is his own man.
"I will exercise my constitutional powers fully," he told
Reuters at a boxing tournament near his home outside the
capital, Buenos Aires.
GUARDED CAMPAIGN
Scioli drew 37.1 percent support in a new poll by Poliarquia
on Sunday. Macri trailed with 26.2 percent and Massa, a
centrist who defected from the ruling party in 2013 to form a
new dissident Peronist party, Renewal Front, had 20.1 percent.
The poll showed Scioli had the support of between 38.5 and
41 percent of respondents once undecided voters were discounted.
Throughout the campaign, Scioli has had to balance keeping
the Fernandez faithful on his side while convincing others he
will have enough autonomy to change her more unpopular policies.
He is promising pro-business policies to spur economic
growth but rejects dismantling social welfare policies and
workers' rights.
He says his policy of "gradual change" will draw investment
worth $30 billion annually and warns the rapid changes proposed
by Macri would drive Argentina into a recession.
But he has left it to advisers and allied provincial
governors to expound on sensitive issues that could rankle
Fernandez: the need to restore Argentina's access to global
credit markets and how to tackle bloated subsidies and high
inflation.
"There are issues on which we cannot yet speak. We can not
touch upon all the topics we'd like to," one Scioli camp insider
acknowledged.
Scioli's overtures to the center have been subtle - a photo
call with the U.S. ambassador hinted at a more conciliatory
relationship with Washington than under Fernandez.
In public, Scioli says there is no rush to resolve the
acrimonious legal battle with U.S. hedge funds that plunged
Argentina back into default in 2014 even though his inner circle
acknowledges that he wants a deal.
Massa and Macri have both said they would seek an agreement
with the "holdout" funds, but stop short of saying what a fair
deal would look like.
The influence of Fernandez, who regularly rails against
capitalist excesses, may endure beyond Dec. 10, when she hands
over power.
She has named eight of the 10 central bank directors in the
past 12 months, including its president, her trusted cabinet
chief is vying for Scioli's current job of governor of the
country's biggest province and her finance minister is likely to
lead a powerful bloc of Fernandez allies in the next Congress.
Fernandez has also pushed a bill through Congress requiring
the next president to seek lawmakers' approval to sell
state-owned assets.
Moreover, she still has higher popularity numbers than any
of the six candidates to replace her.
One government official refused to rule out Fernandez making
a political comeback in four years time but said it would depend
largely on how Scioli does.
"If Scioli were to govern well, she wouldn't return," the
official said, declining to be identified because of the
sensitivity of the issue.
