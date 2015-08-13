By Sarah Marsh and Nicolás Misculin
| LA MATANZA, Argentina
LA MATANZA, Argentina Aug 13 Catalina Benitez,
a single mother of four, used to cry whenever heavy rain flooded
her squalid, one-room shanty house on the outskirts of Buenos
Aires, rotting her furniture and overflowing the latrine.
Now, thanks to a government housing scheme in slums, she is
the proud owner of a two-floor brick house with running water,
electricity and a proper sewage system.
The walls are grimy and trash still piles up on the dirt
road outside where stray dogs roam, but her living conditions in
the grim, densely-populated district of La Matanza west of the
capital are now are a luxury in comparison to 15 years ago.
"This is a real palace for me," said the 47-year-old
Benitez, crediting leftist President Cristina Fernandez for her
new home and other welfare benefits that mean she wants for
nothing. Unemployed, Benitez receives a grant to study to be a
social worker.
Fernandez's heavy government spending has fueled inflation
of about 30 percent a year and her trade and currency controls
stalled growth, infuriating many middle-class Argentines and
business groups.
But it has won her support among the poor. With Fernandez
unable to stand for a third presidential term, those supporters
are now backing her anointed candidate, Daniel Scioli, in
presidential elections in October.
"He's the one Cristina chose. He will continue along this
government's path of modernization," said Benitez, who lives in
"Villa Palito", one of about 170 shanty towns in La Matanza, a
key electoral battleground.
Fernandez's support has helped Scioli take a lead in opinion
polls over his more conservative rival, Mauricio Macri, meaning
investors may have to wait longer for Argentina to unravel the
president's interventionist economic policies.
Social spending has spiraled upwards in 12 years under
Fernandez and her predecessor and late husband Nestor Kirchner.
Opponents say those policies have driven up inflation and
government debt.
Salaries and pensions have been eroded by inflation and many
among La Matanza's 1.8 million people want a degree of change,
but beneficiaries of the government's programs fear Macri would
move too far and too fast in adopting pro-business policies and
prefer a more gradual approach that Scioli is promising.
In party primaries on Sunday, Scioli, a moderate within the
ruling Peronist movement, led with 38 percent support. Macri had
24 percent, although that share rises to 30 percent when the
votes for his alliance partners are included.
Argentine bond prices fell and the black market peso rate
weakened in the past two months as Scioli defended Fernandez's
policies and extended his lead in polls, but bonds rebounded
this week after the primaries showed the election is likely to
go to a second round, giving Macri a greater chance of victory.
Macri says he will unwind Fernandez's web of state controls
on the economy and cut the fiscal deficit, perhaps by reducing
subsidies, though he says it will not be done at the expense of
the poor.
"No one is going to take anything away from anyone," Macri's
running mate Gabriela Michetti said on the campaign trail in La
Matanza.
Still, Fernandez's loyalist supporters are not convinced.
"We can only imagine how Macri lives and he can only imagine
how we poor people live because he doesn't know us," said Juan
Enriquez, 44, who grew up in Villa Palito and is now in charge
of rebuilding slums throughout La Matanza.
"Macri works for the middle and upper classes," he said,
sitting in an office decorated with photos of Kirchner and
Fernandez visiting Villa Palito.
ECONOMIC PAIN
One in four Argentines live in Buenos Aires city and its
outlying conurbations, so this is where presidential elections
are typically won and lost.
In the primaries, Scioli won more than half the vote in La
Matanza, although support for the ruling party was lower than in
the last election in 2011, in part due to frustration among more
affluent, white-collar workers over Fernandez's handling of the
economy.
Macri could boost his chances of victory if he is able to
tap into that discontent.
Walking his toddler to a new playground, salesman Martin
Lobo, 38, said he has a steady job, helped in part by political
stability under Fernandez, but that inflation was eroding
salaries.
"The economy is not so stable anymore because of inflation,"
he said. "The government denies it but we see it every day at
the supermarket."
Lobo said he and his wife could only dream of buying a house
after inflation snuffed out the mortgage market. He now wants
change but worries that Macri, with a background in business,
would run the country like a company. His vote, he said, was
still undecided - like one in ten Argentines nationwide.
Eating into salaries and pensions, high inflation may have
even raised poverty levels in the past two years, according to
the Catholic University of Argentina.
The government disputes this, saying poverty levels are
lower than in Germany.
Some voters say Fernandez's welfare policies have distorted
the economy.
Delia Viviana Hoga, 65, commutes two hours every day into
work to top up a 3,000 pesos ($325) monthly pension that she
says is not enough to make ends meet.
"In the slum they have two-story houses but I have to fight
and work for every brick of my house," said Hoga, who added she
would be voting for Macri.
"I see people waiting to get their subsidies with mobile
telephones that are nicer than mine and I work - I've worked all
my life, for 30 years - and I will have to continue working
until my body gives way."
(Editing by Richard Lough and Kieran Murray)