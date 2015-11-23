CARACAS Nov 23 Venezuela's opposition hailed on
Monday conservative politician Mauricio Macri's presidential win
in Argentina as a blow for leftists in Latin America and a good
omen for their own duel with "Chavismo" in next month's
parliamentary vote.
Macri, 56, defeated ruling party candidate Daniel Scioli by
a margin of less than three percentage points as voters punished
outgoing President Cristina Fernandez over the economy and
abrasive leadership style.
That was a disappointment for Venezuela's ruling socialists,
who have had a close political alliance with Fernandez and her
predecessor and late husband Nestor Kirchner.
Macri is urging Venezuela's suspension from South American
trade bloc Mercosur for alleged rights abuses by President
Nicolas Maduro's government.
"Argentina, Venezuela and Latin America all win. Democracy
and liberty win," said Maria Corina Machado, a strident opponent
of Maduro and his predecessor Hugo Chavez.
Venezuela's opposition takes on the ruling Socialist Party
in a Dec. 6 parliamentary election where they could win the
National Assembly for the first time in more than 15 years.
They see it as potentially the beginning of the end for
"Chavismo", though the government also predicts victory and has
some advantages in voting geography and mobilization capacity.
Polls show the opposition ahead on voter preferences, mainly
due to anger over the economy: the world's highest inflation,
recession and widespread product shortages.
"Argentine society wanted change and achieved it,
democratically and in peace. We Venezuelans will also achieve
it!" said a Caracas opposition mayor, Ramon Muchacho.
Some opposition leaders noted pointedly how Scioli had
quickly and graciously accepted defeat.
"I hope Mrs Lucena can see how elections are done. Access to
information!" wrote Henrique Capriles, who unsuccessfully
claimed fraud after losing a 2013 presidential vote to Maduro,
referring to Venezuela's election board head Tibisay Lucena.
Venezuela's on-the-day electronic voting system is highly
rated by international experts. But critics accuse the
government of skewing the vote in advance by shuffling
districts, naming voting centers after Chavez, and using state
resources for publicity and transport.
Officials say the opposition has a non-democratic agenda and
is planning violence.
Lilian Tintori, wife of Venezuela's best-known jailed
opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez, said she was in Argentina for
the vote and had hugged the incoming president's wife.
"She told me she was with Venezuela, she said 'I am with you
and with Leopoldo," Tintori said. "Political change in Latin
America is starting. Argentines achieved with their vote what is
coming to Venezuela on Dec. 6."
(Additional reporting by Buenos Aires bureau Editing by W
Simon)