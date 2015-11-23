(Adds government reaction)
CARACAS Nov 23 Venezuela's opposition hailed on
Monday conservative politician Mauricio Macri's presidential win
in Argentina as a blow for leftists in Latin America and a good
omen for their own duel with "Chavismo" in next month's
parliamentary vote.
Macri, 56, narrowly defeated ruling party candidate Daniel
Scioli as voters punished outgoing President Cristina Fernandez
over the economy and her leadership style.
That was a big disappointment for Venezuela's ruling
socialist "Chavismo" movement, which had a close political
alliance with Fernandez.
Macri is urging Venezuela's suspension from South American
trade bloc Mercosur for alleged rights abuses by President
Nicolas Maduro's government.
"Argentina, Venezuela and Latin America all win. Democracy
and liberty win," said Maria Corina Machado, a strident opponent
of Maduro and his predecessor Hugo Chavez.
Venezuela's opposition takes on the ruling Socialist Party
in a Dec. 6 parliamentary election where they could win the
National Assembly for the first time in more than 15 years.
They predict the beginning of the end for "Chavismo", though
the government also forecasts victory and has some advantages in
voting geography and mobilization capacity.
ECONOMIC PLIGHT
Polls show the opposition ahead on voter preferences, mainly
due to anger over the economy: the world's highest inflation,
recession and widespread product shortages.
Some opposition leaders noted pointedly how Scioli had
graciously accepted defeat. "I hope Mrs Lucena can see how
elections are done!" wrote Henrique Capriles, who unsuccessfully
claimed fraud after losing a 2013 presidential vote to Maduro,
referring to Venezuela's election board head Tibisay Lucena.
Venezuela's on-the-day electronic voting system is endorsed
by international experts. But critics accuse the government of
skewing the vote in advance by shuffling districts, naming
voting centers after Chavez, and using state resources for
publicity and transport.
Lilian Tintori, wife of Venezuela's best-known jailed
opposition leader, Leopoldo Lopez, said she was in Argentina for
the vote and had hugged the incoming president's wife.
"She told me she was with Venezuela, she said 'I am with you
and with Leopoldo,'" Tintori said. "Political change in Latin
America is starting. Argentines achieved with their vote what is
coming to Venezuela on December 6."
Officials say the opposition has a nondemocratic agenda and
is planning violence.
Jorge Rodriguez, head of the government's parliamentary
election campaign, lauded Fernandez as Argentina's best-ever
president and noted Macri's win was a tight one.
"I didn't see Scioli call for violence or for the killing of
Argentines. I think the Venezuelan right-wing should learn from
that example," he added.
