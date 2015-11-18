By Hugh Bronstein
| BUENOS AIRES
BUENOS AIRES Nov 18 A little known city
administrator has emerged as a major player in Argentine
politics after her surprise victory to lead the country's
biggest province and her role in the campaign of Mauricio
Macri, the front-runner in Sunday's presidential vote.
If Macri, the business-friendly mayor of Buenos Aires, beats
the ruling party candidate four days from now, he will owe part
of the victory to Maria Eugenia Vidal, who rose from obscurity
over the last year to clinch one of the country's top jobs.
She unseated the Peronist party from its traditional perch
atop the Buenos Aires provincial government in the Oct. 25
general election. Macri defied the polls that same day by easily
forcing a presidential run-off against ruling party candidate
Daniel Scioli.
Vidal was nominated for Buenos Aires governor with the
support of Macri back when she was a city official.
By winning the governorship of Peronist stronghold Buenos
Aires, Vidal raised expectations that Macri may be able to do
the same at a national level.
"Macri is going to do good things, just as we saw in the
provincial election with Vidal. That was a sign of hope," said
Ana Montes, a nurse in the Buenos Aires suburb of La Matanza.
Scioli has been endorsed by President Cristina Fernandez,
who is revered by the poor for widening the social safety net
but reviled by investors for heaping controls on the economy.
Macri blames the ruling party for Argentina's slow economy
and promises to increase investment by a the economic imbalances
left by years of Fernandez's free-spending populism.
"With her middle-class roots Vidal acts as counterweight to
Macri, whom Scioli's Front for Victory party often portrays as a
neo-liberal born into money and privilege," said Jimena Blanco,
an analyst with the Verisk Maplecroft consultancy in Britain.
Vidal, 42, even figures in one of Macri's TV ads.
"How can you not be optimistic?" she says, her voice
accompanying images of her and Macri talking with voters.
Scioli says he will keep Fernandez's popular welfare
programs while gradually pursuing investor-friendly reforms.
Macri promises a quicker shift toward free markets. He has a
lead in the opinion polls but Scioli is still in the race.
"The greatest contribution that Vidal made to Macri is
making people realize that change is possible," said political
analyst Alejandro Catterberg. "If Peronism was defeated in
Buenos Aires province, it is easy to imagine it can be defeated
on the national level."
Vidal will start her four-year term as governor on Dec. 10,
the same day that either Macri or Scioli will be sworn in as
president.
(Additional reporting by Nicolas Misculin; Editing by Andrew
Hay)