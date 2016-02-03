BUENOS AIRES Feb 3 Argentine power distributor
Edenor has said that the jump in power rates announced
last week will not significantly alter the firm's revenue flows
as the increase in tariff paid by the consumer replaces a
government subsidy.
The energy ministry last week set new seasonal prices
charged to distributors in the wholesale electricity market and
ended subsidies to Edenor and Edesur, both of which
serve the capital Buenos Aires and its metropolitan area.
It followed up on Friday with a new tariff structure for
industrial and household consumers that could see the bills of
some consumers jump six-fold.
In a notice to the market regulator CNV and Buenos Aires
Stock Exchange dated Feb. 2, Edenor said: "First calculations
indicate the effect of the said rate structure will not make a
significant difference when compared with the previous system."
Edenor's share price fell a cumulated 6.8 percent on Monday
and Tuesday to 12.4 pesos ($0.88) per share.
The federal government controls rates only in the capital
and its suburbs, while provincial governments outside Buenos
Aires set their own rates.
Rates in Greater Buenos Aires had been near frozen by past
left-leaning governments for more than a decade to keep prices
low, leaving the Treasury paying subsidies to generators,
transmitters and distributors to keep them afloat.
The subsidies paid to power producers alone in 2015 amounted
to 2 percentage points of national output, the energy minister
of newly-elected President Mauricio Macri said last week. The
minister said the new rate increase would save $4 billion in
subsidies.
Local investment bank Puente on Wednesday said it maintained
its neutral rating on Edenor's shares, as well as an overweight
position on the company's EDNAR'22 bond.
"We will monitor closely to see whether the company will
need to incur additional debt to finance capital expenditure
going forward," Puente said in a briefing note.
($1 = 14.1300 pesos)
(Reporting by Richard Lough; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)