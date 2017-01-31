BUENOS AIRES Jan 31 Argentina's electricity rates will increase between 60 and 90 percent for most consumers in March, according to figures presented by Energy Minister Juan Jose Aranguren on Tuesday, with rates increasing most for those who consume more power.

Eighty-three percent of consumers will see an increase in electricity prices of 183 pesos ($11.51) per month or less, Aranguren said. The hikes will range from an increase of around 60 percent for the lowest consumption category to 90 percent for those who consume more. ($1 = 15.9050 Argentine pesos) (Reporting by Luc Cohen, Maximiliano Rizzi and Eliana Raszewski; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)