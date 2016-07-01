(Corrects title of FCStone analyst to Vice President of Equity
NEW YORK, July 1 After long considering
Argentina's equities, Manning & Napier Inc portfolio
manager Ben Rozin was finally motivated to buy late last year,
taking a stake in agriculture company Adecoagro SA.
Rozin is one of several fund managers encouraged by last
year's election of market-friendly President Mauricio Macri. But
as Manning & Napier has sought to broaden its exposure to
Argentina, a one-time market pariah, it has been hindered by a
lack of publicly-traded Argentine companies.
Argentina's recent deal with "hold-out" hedge funds - who
for years battled former President Cristina Fernandez de
Kirchner - has thrown the doors open to buyers of the South
American country's debt. Investors scooped up $16.5 billion of
its multi-tranche sovereign bonds, and another $4 billion from
its provinces and assorted corporations.
Another U.S. dollar bond sale was announced on Thursday.
But equities remain problematic.
"The biggest issue is that there aren't a lot of companies
listed," said Rozin, one of several investors who had interest
in buying stocks after Macri's election, but have struggled to
do so.
Argentina's benchmark Merval index, which has
rallied 29 percent this year after a 36-percent rise last year,
comprises only 15 stocks. The overwhelming majority are
regulated utilities like Pampa Energia or
commodity-dependent, like oil company YPF.
"The banks and the utilities present a large amount of the
market cap, but for us, due to the regulatory issues and also
the inflationary issues that a lot of the banks are dealing
with, we just have not had a positive outlook on either the
banks or the utilities."
HURDLES TO INVESTMENT
Portfolio managers say the country's capital controls and
restrictions had long kept them from investing in Argentine
stocks or adding to existing positions.
Macri's reforms have included removing capital controls,
relaxing reserve and deposit requirements and cutting the
country's holding period on foreign investment - though he has
not removed it entirely.
But he has yet to tackle some of the biggest impediments to
investment: the government's requirement that investors
physically be in Argentina to purchase stocks and that they buy
stocks in pesos, which remain difficult to exchange for dollars.
Those have often sent investors in search of other more
accessible assets, said Belkis Rodriguez, Vice President of
Equity Trading, Latin America at market maker INTL FCStone
Financial Inc.
"Because of all the hurdles of settling a trade locally,
it's very expensive," Rodriguez said. "And few brokers know the
process or even want to deal with that."
Investing in countries like Brazil, Chile and Colombia
requires that investors have local registration or work with
broker-dealers in the country, Rodriguez added, but it is a
dramatically simpler process than in Argentina.
"There's so many things that the government has to do," she
said. "We'd like to see progress made on the equities side, but
I don't know how long that's going to take."
The government is aware of the issues foreign buyers face,
said a source within Argentina's stock market regulator with
direct knowledge of efforts to increase investment. But it is
more focused on a proposed tax amnesty for residents with
undeclared funds.
"For now (the stock ownership issue) is being studied but
there is nothing certain," said the source, who asked not to be
named due to the sensitivity of the matter.
As a result of the roadblocks, those interested in buying
Argentine equities have typically had to buy ADRs, which are
essentially surrogate stocks issued by a U.S. bank and traded on
a U.S. exchange.
"I wish we had more opportunities, more choices to invest in
Argentina," said Luiz Ribeiro, senior equities portfolio manager
for Deutsche Bank's Latin America Equity Fund, which owns
American depositary receipts (ADRs) in Supervielle
. The financial group raised around 3 billion pesos
($201 million) in May in the country's first initial public
offering since 2010.
Argentina's stock markets are so opaque that even the Global
X MSCI Argentina ETF, which has seen $43 million in
inflows this year, roughly doubling its size, does not invest in
actual Argentine stocks. It is made up mostly of ADRs, with
other stocks that have exposure to Argentina or have operations
there.
"If capital controls remain lifted for a while and foreign
investors become more comfortable investing in the local
securities, what you could see is the need to invest in ADRs
becomes lower," said Jay Jacobs, director of research at Global
X, which operates the fund.
AN EMERGING MARKET
The Argentina ETF is based on a benchmark set by index
compiler MSCI, which has said it will consider reclassifying
Argentina to an emerging market next year.
MSCI downgraded Argentina to a frontier market in 2009
because of the government's restrictions on capital flows and
other regulations.
"We've identified a lot of the improvements that have been
made around capital flow restrictions and around FX market
liberalization," said Craig Feldman, executive director index
management research at MSCI, adding that the test would be
whether the changes were "being experienced on the ground."
Emilio Ilac, chief executive of local investment bank
Puente, who managed the recent IPO of sweets-maker Havanna
, has worked with dozens of companies that have
recently filed IPOs in Argentina's local market. He's confident
the equity market is going to strengthen and offer investors
more choices soon.
There is still much to be done, Deutsche's Ribeiro said, but
he has faith because, "the first adjustments were made in a
record time.
"I think the market is just starting to open up," he added.
