Adds governor of oil-producing province
By Eliana Raszewski and Sarah Marsh
BUENOS AIRES, Sept 17 Argentina's federal
government said on Wednesday it had reached a deal with
provinces on reforms to overhaul energy regulations and improve
incentives to lure the foreign investors needed to develop its
vast shale oil and gas reserves.
The cash-strapped South American country, which defaulted on
its debt in July and cannot tap global credit markets, requires
investment in its Patagonian Vaca Muerta fields to reverse a
costly energy deficit that is pressuring low foreign reserves.
Oil industry experts say it will cost hundreds of billions
of dollars to exploit the world's second largest shale gas
resources and fourth largest shale oil resources - financing
that officials say is beyond the reach of state-controlled
energy firm YPF and regional governments.
"We have one of the most important underground reserves in
the world and we have to exploit it," said Francisco Perez,
governor of oil-producing Mendoza province. "Neither Argentina
nor YPF nor the provinces can raise that kind of debt capacity
so we have to find strategic partners.
Under the country's 1967 energy law, local administrations
issue licenses and determine concessions and taxes foreign
companies pay. The central government seeks a national framework
that creates the same terms for all regions, which it says would
ease doing business.
One senior energy official said the negotiations, including
haggling over royalties, had resulted in a "good draft."
The federal government wants the new law in place before
2015 when a number of concessions held by YPF expire, said the
official who was involved in the talks but not authorized to
talk to media.
Cabinet chief Jorge Capitanich said that bill, which was
handed to Congress on Wednesday, will "become national law, no
later than October or November."
The reform will lengthen the terms of exploitation
concessions by a decade to 35 years for non-conventional energy
and 25 years for conventional energy. Firms can win 10-year
extensions if they fulfill investment promises.
With each extension, provinces would be allowed to increase
royalties by 3 percent up to a limit of 18 percent.
The bill will also cut the minimum investment needed for
companies to be exempt from certain import and capital controls
to $250 million from $1 billion.
Argentina has sought this year to win back the confidence of
investors spooked by its expropriation of Spanish energy firm
Repsol's majority stake in YPF two years ago.
So far, the only energy company to invest heavily in Vaca
Muerta, which means "Dead Cow", has been Chevron Corp,
which agreed last year to spend $1.24 billion for YPF to drill
161 wells as the project's operator.
Other oil giants drilling in Vaca Muerta include Royal Dutch
Shell and Exxon Mobil Corp, while Malaysia's
state-owned Petronas pledged last month to contribute
$475 million to exploration.
(Additional reporting by Walter Bianchi; Writing by Richard
