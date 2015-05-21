(Adds details on rig count, cost efficiencies, context)

By Richard Lough

BUENOS AIRES May 21 Weatherford Drilling International expects to win contracts in the next two or three months to deploy rigs to Argentina where foreign energy majors are exploring one of the world's largest shale resources, a senior company official said on Thursday.

Warren Levy, the firm's operations director for Latin America, described the South American country as a "target market" that had stayed strong even after international oil prices spiraled downward.

"In the next two to three months, we should expect to have contracts in hand and be moving equipment," Levy said in an interview. "Over the next five to 10 years, we see only upside in Argentina."

"There is a fundamental macroeconomic need for Argentina to increase its production, the infrastructure is here, the workforce is here and the ability to explore, find and develop the resource is quicker than in most countries."

Weatherford Drilling International, the drilling arm of Dublin-based oil services company Weatherford International Plc , currently has no rigs in operation in Argentina.

State-run energy firm YPF estimates $200 billion is required over the next decade to exploit the barely-tapped Vaca Muerta shale play, which covers an area the size of Belgium. This would help reverse the country's costly energy trade deficit.

Firms in Vaca Muerta, which lies under Patagonia's windswept plains, were cutting exploration costs faster than expected, Levy said. But he added the number of rigs in use and tough labor regulations meant Argentina would struggle to replicate the supply chain efficiency of the United States.

A horizontal well that cost $30 million to drill in 2012 in Argentina now cost $7 million to $10 million, and this would fall further to $5-7 million, he said. Multi-stage fracks which used to take 10 days were now taking two to three days, he said.

Improved technology, better understanding of the Vaca Muerta shale formation and more rigs have helped to cut costs, though not to the same level as in markets like the U.S.

"You've got 130 drilling rigs here, you've got 2,000 in the United States. That volume drives an efficiency of scale you just can't achieve here," Levy said. "But we're not talking about wells that are four times as expensive anymore, we're talking about wells that are coming into the same ball-park."

Heavy handed state controls on the economy, including trade and currency controls, have deterred foreign firms such as Chevron Corp, Royal Dutch Shell and Petronas from going beyond foothold investments.

The frontrunning candidates in October's presidential election all tout business-friendly reforms, though Levy said investors were clamoring for more detail on energy and fiscal policies. President Cristina Fernandez cannot run for a third straight term.

Levy projected Argentina's rig count would climb to 200 over the next two years, anticipating a new growth phase next year.

"Argentina should and could be a 600-700 rig market," Levy said. "If you remove even a few of the political concerns, the pace of investment is likely to accelerate." (Reporting by Richard Lough; Editing by Diane Craft)