BUENOS AIRES Jan 17 Argentina's energy ministry
said on Tuesday that 89 companies are interested in building 196
projects to generate electricity as the government tries to
attract private investment to lift the country out of recession.
If built, the projects would generate 34,834 megawatts of
energy, the ministry said. A government source said they would
bring in $30 billion in investment, although not all projects
would be awarded.
The project presentations will be analyzed and an auction
will be held in the first half of the year before contracts are
signed, the statement said.
Center-right President Mauricio Macri is trying to attract
private investment to build roads, trains, transmission lines
and other infrastructure to boost Argentina's economy.
The energy ministry statement said the energy projects would
reduce the cost of energy on the local market.
In October the government said it expected investment of
$1.8 billion from 17 renewable energy projects it awarded in an
auction. It had received 123 bids in September, as companies
looked to build wind, solar and biogas projects.
(Reporting by Nicolas Misculin and Caroline Stauffer; Editing
by Lisa Shumaker)