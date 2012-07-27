* Deputy economy minister given new powers over sector
BUENOS AIRES, July 27 Argentina Deputy Economy
Minister Axel Kicillof, who masterminded the nationalization of
leading oil company YPF, will oversee an energy investment plan
that tightens control over private companies, the government
said on Friday.
Oil companies operating in the South American country will
have to present an annual investment plan, and they could face
fines or other sanctions, such as the withdrawal of concessions,
if they fail to comply, a decree in the Official Gazette showed.
Leftist economist Kicillof will head a commission that will
oversee a national investment plan for the industry, where
production of oil and natural gas has failed to keep pace with
years of brisk, economic growth.
"(The commission) will evaluate the investment plans of each
company ... to ensure they are consistent with the aims of the
(government's) national energy investment plan," the decree
said. "If it is deemed appropriate, (the commission) can ask for
a new one to be presented."
Just before YPF's nationalization, a string of Argentine
provinces stripped the company of operating licenses on the
grounds of slack investment to boost production.
Friday's decree gives the central government the same powers
and also allows the use of fines for companies failing to comply
with the state's energy sector investment plan.
Leading energy companies in Argentina include Brazil's
Petrobras, Argentina's Pan American Energy --
controlled by Britain's BP Plc -- Exxon Mobil Corp
and Royal Dutch Shell Plc.
The center-leaning government of Argentina, which sits on
some of the world's biggest reserves of shale oil and gas, has
steadily increased state control over the economy.
Besides nationalizing YPF, Fernandez seized control of the
nation's flagship airline and billions of dollars in private
pension funds soon after taking office in 2008.
The law that returned YPF to state hands in May also
declared the entire energy sector as being of "public interest,"
raising expectations among some analysts that Fernandez would
move to tighten her grip on the sector.
Argentina's trade surplus, a pillar of her economic policy,
shrank last year as fuel imports more than doubled - sending the
issue of flagging output to the top of her agenda and spurring
YPF's nationalization.