BUENOS AIRES, April 29 Workers at three oil fields in Argentina's top energy-producing province of Santa Cruz ended a four-day old strike on Monday, said a union official.

The work stoppage was called on Thursday by workers demanding that an election be held to choose new leaders for the province's Private Oil and Gas Workers' Union.

On Sunday night a local court ordered a union leadership vote to be held.

"An election has been set for September, so the strike is being lifted," union leader Cesar Alvarez told Reuters.

The southern province of Santa Cruz accounts for about 20 percent of Argentina's crude oil production.

The strike halted operations at the Canadon Seco, Pico Truncado and Las Heras fields, affecting state-controlled Argentine company YPF, China's Sinopec Group, and Pan American Energy (PAE), in which BP has a 60 percent stake.