By Eliana Raszewski
| BUENOS AIRES
BUENOS AIRES Oct 9 Argentina's Senate early on
Thursday approved a bill aimed at increasing incentives to lure
the foreign investors needed to develop its vast shale reserves
and erase the country's costly energy deficit.
The cash-strapped South American country, which defaulted on
its debt in July and cannot tap global credit markets, needs
investment of as much as $200 billion over the coming 10 years
to exploit its vast Vaca Muerta oil and gas formation in
Patagonia.
The bill passed the Senate 38 to 28 in the early hours of
Thursday morning after a marathon debate, and is expected to
pass in the lower house Chamber of Deputies later this month.
Under the country's 1967 energy law, regional governments
issue licenses and determine concessions and the taxes that
foreign companies pay. The bill would reform that law to
establish a national framework.
The central government says the bill is needed to make it
easier for foreign energy companies to do business in Argentina.
"This is a law to generate a process of investment," said
Miguel Angel Pichetto, the head of the government coalition in
the Senate, during the debate.
"You cannot have different policies in terms of royalties.
You need to fix a political framework that will generate an
estimated billions of dollars."
President Cristina Fernandez has clinched the support of the
governors of Argentina's 10 top oil producing provinces for the
proposed law. Her allies in the lower chamber of Congress are
expected to approve the law easily in that chamber.
The reform will lengthen the terms of drilling concessions
by a decade to 35 years for non-conventional energy and 25 years
for conventional energy. Firms would be able to win 10-year
extensions if they fulfill investment promises.
With each extension, provinces would be allowed to increase
royalties by 3 percent up to a limit of 18 percent.
The bill would also cut the minimum investment needed for
companies to be exempt from certain import and capital controls
to $250 million from $1 billion.
Argentina has sought this year to win back the confidence of
investors spooked by its expropriation of Spanish energy firm
Repsol's majority stake in YPF two years ago.
So far, the only energy company to invest heavily in Vaca
Muerta, which means "Dead Cow", has been Chevron Corp,
which agreed last year to put $1.24 billion into the formation,
which is one of the largest deposits of its kind in the world.
Argentina, expected to have a $7 billion energy deficit this
year, is talking with Russia's Gazprom about a possible
investment deal as well.
(Additional reporting by Sarah Marsh; Writing by Hugh
Bronstein; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)