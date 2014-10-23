By Eliana Raszewski
| BUENOS AIRES
BUENOS AIRES Oct 23 Persistent government
intervention in Argentina's stagnating economy means oil and gas
firms will remain cautious even if Congress backs a proposed
law offering sweeteners to attract new investments worth tens of
billions of dollars.
Argentina needs to ramp up production from its vast but
barely tapped Vaca Muerta shale oil and gas deposits in order to
reverse a gaping $7 billion energy deficit that is draining
foreign reserves.
Developing Vaca Muerta in the shadow of the Andes mountains
and securing energy independence will cost up to $200 billion in
the next 10 years, state-controlled energy firm YPF says.
Argentina has just over $27 billion in foreign reserves and
a new debt default this year further hindered its access to
global capital markets, so President Cristina Fernandez's
leftist government is relying on foreign oil firms to lead the
investment drive.
But investor confidence is unlikely to improve before next
year's presidential election, although there could be a
turnaround if the next government loosens state controls on the
economy.
Fernandez is unable to run again and the three early
front-runners are all touting more business-friendly policies.
Argentina curbs imports to protect a trade surplus that is a
key source of dollars for the government, blocks foreign firms
from repatriating hard currency profits and restricts access to
dollars. It also sets the price paid to gas producers.
The proposed regulations before Congress would overhaul a
1967 energy law and cut the minimum investment needed for
companies to be exempt from import controls to $250 million from
$1 billion
The same level of investment would also allow oil and gas
producers to hold on to the hard currency earned from 20 percent
of their exports.
The bill has been approved by the Senate and Congress' lower
chamber of lawmakers will almost certainly pass it in a vote due
next week.
"We want them to come and invest and we want to give them a
single, consistent regulatory framework so that we become energy
independent as soon as possible," Carlos Zannini, the
government's legal secretary, told senators. "This is so that
more investment comes faster."
Argentina has the world's second largest shale gas resources
and fourth largest shale oil resources but officials say
financing is beyond the reach of state-controlled energy firm
YPF and regional governments.
Chevron Corp, Petronas, Royal Dutch Shell
and Total have dipped their toes in but their
initial investments fall short of putting Argentina on the path
to energy independence.
One official at an international petroleum firm with
interests in Vaca Muerta said imbalances in Argentina's $510
billion economy - the result of heavy-handed trade and currency
controls - have weighed on investment plans.
Inflation is surging towards an estimated 40 percent this
year, dollars are scarce and the spread between the official and
black market dollar-peso exchange rate sits at over 70 percent.
"The draft legislation is better than nothing. But it does
not solve the underlying problems," said the company official,
who requested anonymity because of the political sensitivity of
the comments.
The source cited hard currency shortages to pay for drilling
equipment, the demands of powerful labor unions for wage
increases and volatile economic conditions as among the
day-to-day difficulties of doing business in Argentina.
"The industry invests often in countries with difficult
political or social situations because of the profit reward. At
the moment in Argentina, you have neither. Neither profit, nor a
stable environment."
REGIONAL COMPETITION
Under existing legislation, provincial governments issue
licenses and determine concessions and taxes companies pay.
Backers of the draft regulations seek a national framework they
say will create the same terms for all regions, which they say
will ease doing business and cut corruption.
The head of Shell Argentina, Juan Jose Aranguren, on Tuesday
said there had been insufficient consultation with industry
experts during months of negotiations between the federal
government and provinces.
In an opinion column in the pro-opposition daily Clarin,
Aranguren also voiced concerns the president could scrap the
benefits owed to firms investing more than $250 million without
needing the consent of legislators.
Argentina began running an energy deficit in 2011, a year
before Fernandez accused Spanish energy giant Repsol of
inadequate investments and seized the firm's controlling stake
in YPF.
YPF's chief executive, Miguel Galuccio, appointed after the
nationalisation of Repsol's stake, said Argentina requires five
to 10 years to meet its own energy demands.
The push to adopt energy policies that encourage investment
comes as the government tightens import allowances and currency
controls in other sectors of the ailing economy.
"The government talks about Vaca Muerta as if it were a new
lottery ticket that is going to solve all our problems," said
opposition Senator Ernesto Sanz, who voted against the bill in
the upper chamber.
"But we're debating this bill against an economic backdrop
which instead of drawing in investors, scares them off."
Argentina's recoverable shale oil resources stand at 27
billion barrels and its shale gas resources are estimated at 802
trillion cubic feet, second only to China, according to U.S.
Energy Information Administration data.
The Vaca Muerta formation covers 30,000 square km, an area
roughly the size of Belgium, and mostly lies under Argentina's
southern Neuquen province.
Regional government data shows expected investments in Vaca
Muerta this year of $5.14 billion, a quarter of what YPF says is
needed annually over the next decade.
"(The draft) law patches up some economic distortions," said
Mariano Lamothe, economist at the Buenos Aires-based consultancy
Abeceb.com. "But in any other country access to hard currency
and imports is normal and not something that require a law."
The reforms will lengthen the terms of exploitation
concessions by a decade to 35 years for non-conventional energy
and 25 years for conventional energy. Firms can win 10-year
extensions if they fulfil investment promises.
With each extension, provinces will be able to increase an
initial 12 percent royalty by 3 percentage points up to a limit
of 18 percent.
Failure to improve the regulatory environment could see
Argentine lose out to other countries competing for investment
to develop their energy industries.
"We need fiscal and legal stability," Jorge Sapag, governor
of Neuquen said in support of the bill. "There are other
non-conventional energy investment destinations. We're up
against Mexico, Colombia and Poland."
(Writing by Richard Lough; Editing by Kieran Murray)