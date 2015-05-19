By Eliana Raszewski
| BUENOS AIRES
BUENOS AIRES May 19 Labor disputes are on the
rise in Argentina and costing foreign energy companies millions
of dollars as they explore the country's vast but barely-tapped
Vaca Muerta shale oil and gas field, company officials said.
Trade Unions are a powerful force in Argentina, Latin
America's No. 3 economy, where the frequency of industrial
disputes are a deterrent to explorers already unsettled by
President Cristina Fernandez's heavy-handed trade and currency
controls.
Argentina's state-run energy company YPF estimates
$200 billion is required over the next decade to exploit Vaca
Muerta, which covers an area the size of Belgium, but so far
foreign firms have made little more than foothold investments.
"In the last few years labor disputes have cost us in the
region of $10 million, enough to drill a well," Maximiliano
Hardie, venture lead and operations manager at Shell Argentina,
said at an industry conference in Buenos Aires.
"Between 2013 and 2014 the number of strike days, and
therefore the amount of unproductive time, increased," he said.
Years of under-investment in Argentina's energy sector have
left the South American country a net energy importer. Mired in
a decade-long debt battle, the cash-strapped country needs the
deep-pockets of energy companies like Chevron Corp,
Royal Dutch Shell and Exxon Mobil.
Investor confidence is unlikely to improve before October's
presidential election. Fernandez is constitutionally barred from
a third straight term and the three front-running aspirants all
tout more investor-friendly policies.
Javier Iguacel, vice president of business development at
Pluspetrol, told the conference an explorer's survival depended
on maximizing drilling time.
"And for this, changes are needed. We have to be working 365
days a year, 24 hours a day," Iguacel said.
The next disruption, however, is likely to come in the next
few weeks.
An official at Argentina's main oil workers union, the
Private Oil and Gas Union of Rio Negro, Neuquen and La Pampa, on
Tuesday told Reuters that members would take part in a national
strike that is expected to take place in early June.
The government is currently locked in lengthy negotiations
with big business and unions over the size of salary increases
in the face of one of the world's highest inflation rates.
(Writing by Richard Lough; Editing by Bernard Orr)