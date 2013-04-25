BUENOS AIRES, April 25 Energy workers went on
strike on Thursday at three oil fields in Argentina's Santa Cruz
province, which produces about 20 percent of the country's crude
oil, a trade union official said.
The protest over internal union politics was launched by the
Santa Cruz Private Oil and Gas Workers' Union.
"The strike is for an indefinite amount of time. Workers ...
are asking for elections to be held," said Ruben Retamoso, a
union representative.
The strike was launched at the Canadon Seco, Pico Truncado
and Las Heras fields, affecting state-controlled Argentine
company YPF, China's Sinopec Group, and Pan American
Energy (PAE), in which BP has a 60 percent stake.
Officials at YPF declined to comment on the strike, while at
the Buenos Aires offices of Sinopec and PAE, no one was
immediately available to comment.