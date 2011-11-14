BUENOS AIRES, Nov 14 Argentine oil and natural gas industry workers will start a 24-hour strike on Tuesday in the provinces of Neuquen, Rio Negro and La Pampa, a union leader told Reuters.

Guillermo Pereyra, secretary-general of the Private Oil and Gas Union, said the protest would begin at 8 p.m. local time (2300 GMT). Neuquen is one of Argentina's most important energy-producing provinces.