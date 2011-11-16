BUENOS AIRES Nov 16 Argentina's government will cut almost 4 billion pesos ($830 million) in state energy subsidies from large energy companies and big household users, Economy Minister Amado Boudou said on Wednesday. (Reporting by Helen Popper and Luis Andres Henao; Editing by James Dalgleish) (helen.popper@thomsonreuters.com; +54 11 4510 2505; Reuters Messaging: helen.popper.reuters.com@reuters.net))