BUENOS AIRES, Nov 16 Argentina's government will cut more than $800 million in utility subsidies that have placed an increasing strain on state finances in recent years, officials said on Wednesday.

The announcement came two weeks after the government said it would review billions of dollars in water, natural gas and electricity subsidies, a move that was welcomed by Wall Street. [ID:nN1E7A10MR]

Economy Minister Amado Boudou said utility subsidies, mainly on natural gas and power supplies, would be withdrawn from large energy companies that produce fuels and agrochemicals. Utility subsidies will also be withdrawn from high-income families.

"This is the first group. ... The second group marks the start of (subsidy reduction) for the domestic sector," Boudou said, adding that the measure would only affect wealthier households.

