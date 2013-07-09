By Hugh Bronstein
| BUENOS AIRES, July 9
BUENOS AIRES, July 9 Argentina's central bank
has warned businesses to stop rejecting commemorative bank notes
bearing the image of Eva Peron to mark the 60th anniversary of
the iconic former first lady's death.
President Cristina Fernandez, whose fiery speaking style
often prompts comparisons with that of "Evita", unveiled the
100-peso bills emblazoned with her profile a year ago.
But publicity surrounding the newly-minted notes was not
wide enough to overcome doubts from small businesses where
cashiers have rejected the bills for being unfamiliar.
So the central bank this week launched a hotline for people
to report those who refuse to accept the bills, threatening to
fine those who keep turning them away.
"The 100-peso bills with the image of Maria Eva Duarte de
Peron are legal tender and must be accepted by all retailers and
financial institutions," the central bank said in a statement
this week.
Each is worth about 18.5 US dollars according to the
official exchange rate.
Even if the bills are not widely accepted, Evita's image is
very much alive in Argentina's political life six decades after
she died of cancer at the age of 33.
Fernandez has increased the role of the state in Latin
America's No. 3 economy and is roundly criticized by business
for imposing heavy trade and foreign currency market regulations
that hurt investor confidence. The 60-year-old president often
invokes Evita's memory in speeches.
Just before the president's 2011 re-election she unveiled a
huge portrait of Evita on side of the Health Ministry building.
Evita was married to late President Gen. Juan Peron and is
adored by many Argentines for helping women get the vote,
advocating for workers' rights and founding orphanages.
Fernandez belongs to the Peronist party that has dominated
Argentine politics since the late 1940s heyday of Peron and Eva.
Financial management has not been the strong suit of the
Peronists. Inflation exploded under the general's rule and
consumer prices in Argentina today are rising by about 25
percent annually, while the peso currency's black market rate
is 48 percent weaker than the official rate.
Some cashiers have snubbed the Evita notes because they did
not recognize them as legal tender. Others turned their backs on
the bills for political reasons.
"There are always people who don't like Fernandez and Evita
and just don't want to touch them," said a cash register worker
in Buenos Aires, declining to give his name.
"But the problem is mostly that people are not sure whether
this is real money or not because the design is unfamiliar."