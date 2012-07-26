* Special issue marks 60th anniversary of Evita's death
* New 100-peso notes will be legal tender
* Famous first lady looms large in Argentine politics
BUENOS AIRES, July 25 Argentine President
Cristina Fernandez unveiled a commemorative bank note on
Wednesday bearing the image of Evita Peron to mark the 60th
anniversary of the iconic first lady's death.
The bill is based on the design of a five-peso note that the
mint had planned to issue after Evita died of cancer at the
height of her popularity, but which went missing during the coup
that toppled her husband, late former President Gen. Juan Peron.
"It's a homage that we don't just owe to her, we owe it to
ourselves," said Fernandez, who belongs to the Peronist party
that has dominated Argentine politics since the late 1940s
heyday of Peron and his wife Eva, known as Evita.
"She wasn't perfect, she wasn't a saint. On the contrary ...
she was an ordinary woman who had the immense fortune to find
her place with a man and with a nation," she said, proposing the
Evita bills eventually replace the current 100-peso bank note
bearing the image of controversial former President Julio Roca.
The new bills will be legal tender, but it was not
immediately clear how many would be issued or when they would
enter circulation.
Evita's figure is still very much alive in Argentine
politics six decades after she died of cancer at the age of 33.
Fernandez, a fiery center-leftist sometimes compared to the
famous first lady, often invokes her memory in speeches. Just
before last year's election, she unveiled a huge portrait of her
on the Health Ministry building.
Evita, who found fame as an actress before marrying Peron,
is adored by many Argentines for helping women get the vote,
securing labor benefits for the working classes and founding
hospitals and orphanages.