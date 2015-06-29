LONDON, June 29 Britain said on Monday any attempt by Argentina to seize the assets of oil drillers operating in the disputed Falkand Islands would be unlawful.

Buenos Aires said it would pursue a local judge's order against six firms. On Saturday, a federal judge in Tierra del Fuego ordered the seizure of $156 million in bank accounts, boats and other property belonging to six European and U.S. oil companies operating in the islands. (Reporting by Andrew Osborn Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)