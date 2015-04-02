By Hugh Bronstein
| BUENOS AIRES, April 2
BUENOS AIRES, April 2 Britain should spend more
helping its own poor than on defending the Falkland Islands,
Argentine President Cristina Fernandez said on Thursday,
responding to a recently-announced budget increase aimed at
protecting the contested archipelago.
Britain's government said last week it would reinforce its
military presence on the Falklands to counter the "very live
threat" posed by Argentina.
Fernandez, in a speech honoring soldiers who died in her
country's failed 1982 invasion of the South Atlantic islands,
dismissed the idea of Argentina being a threat, telling Britain
to focus instead on fighting poverty within its own borders.
"What a paradox," Fernandez chided, "when there are more
than one million Britons eating at the food banks they have had
to open in one of the most powerful countries in the world."
"Don't worry. Don't spend another pound sterling on
defending the Malvinas," she said, using the Argentina term for
the Falklands. "Spend your money feeding the English, on
providing jobs for your young people and a better quality of
life for the British, because we are not a threat to anyone."
Tensions over the Falklands still simmer more than 30 years
after Argentine forces seized the islands and Britain sent a
task force to retake them in a brief war which saw more than 600
Argentine and 255 British servicemen killed.
Fiery orator Fernandez has stepped up her international
campaign to get sovereignty over the islands as oil and gas
exploration in the region increases the stakes. She vowed that
Argentina would eventually win the Falklands back through
diplomatic, not military means.
Earlier on Thursday, in a move Fernandez called "almost
provocative", Premier Oil Plc and Falkland Oil and Gas
Ltd said they made an oil and gas discovery at a well
in the archipelago, the first in a nine-month drilling campaign.
The islands lie 300 miles (480 km) off the Argentine coast
and 8,000 miles (12,870 km) from Britain. About 2,800 people
live on the islands, where the main industries are sheep
farming, fishing and some tourism.
Britain said last week it plans to deploy two Chinook
helicopters to the Falklands beginning in mid-2016, upgrade
communications and renew the surface-to-air missile defense
system which is due to come out of service in 2020.
(Reporting by Hugh Bronstein)