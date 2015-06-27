* Judge orders seizure of bank accounts, other property
* U.S. firm Noble Energy among those with assets to be
frozen
* Argentina taking harder line ahead of October elections
(Adds comments from public prosecutor's office)
By Maximiliano Rizzi
BUENOS AIRES, June 27 An Argentine judge has
ordered the seizure of assets of oil drilling companies
operating in the Falklands Islands, including property held by
U.S. firm Noble Energy, as the country takes a firmer line on
the disputed territory ahead of October elections.
Lilian Herraez, a federal judge in Tierra del Fuego, ordered
the seizure of $156 million in bank accounts, boats and other
property, the government said on Saturday.
The companies named in the order were Premier Oil Plc
, Falkland Oil and Gas Ltd, Rockhopper
Exploration Plc, Noble Energy Inc and Edison
International Spa.
A source with knowledge of the situation said the companies
in question do not generally hold any assets in Argentina or use
Argentine waters.
But the public prosecutor's office said in a statement that
investigators "had identified the assets of the foreign
companies and discovered that one of them, U.S. firm Noble
Energy, has a local office registered in Argentina." Authorities
would move to freeze those assets, it said.
Falkland Oil and Gas and Rockhopper declined to comment.
Noble Energy, the British foreign office and the other mentioned
companies could not immediately be reached for comment.
"The foreign ministry will be notified of the court order so
that by diplomatic means and in compliance with international
treaties it can be carried out," the statement said.
Argentina claims sovereignty over the South Atlantic islands
which it calls the Malvinas, located about 435 miles (700 km)
off the coast of Tierra del Fuego and occupied by around 3,000
people who mostly say they wish them to remain a British
overseas territory.
Britain and Argentina fought a short war in 1982, after the
then Argentine military dictatorship briefly seized the islands,
and tensions have escalated again in recent years with the
discovery of oil deposits.
Argentina has promised to resolve the dispute through
diplomacy, but politicians often ramp up rhetoric around
election time.
(Reporting by Maximiliano Rizzi, Additional reporting and
writing by Rosalba O'Brien; Editing by Tom Brown)