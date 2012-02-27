* Argentina ups ante in spat with Britain over Falklands
* Britain and Argentina fought 1982 war over the islands
* Possible oil riches have increased stakes
By Hugh Bronstein
BUENOS AIRES, Feb 27 Provincial
authorities in Argentina stopped two British-linked
cruise ships from docking in Tierra del Fuego on Monday, upping
the ante in Argentina's spat with Britain over the Falkland
Islands.
Britain and Argentina fought a 10-week war over the
Falklands in 1982 after Argentina invaded the South Atlantic
archipelago. Tensions have risen before the 30th anniversary of
the war this year, and oil exploration by British companies off
the islands has raised the stakes.
One of the ships turned away was the Star Princess, which
was sailing under the flag of Bermuda, an overseas territory of
Britain. It was prevented from docking in the southern Argentine
port of Ushuaia, capital of Tierra del Fuego province,
Argentina's state news agency Telam said on Monday.
"The government of the province of Tierra del Fuego
prohibited a cruise ship under the flag of a British colony from
entering the port of Ushuaia, citing a provincial law linked to
Argentina's complaint over the sovereignty of the Malvinas
Islands (as the archipelago is known in Argentina)," Telam said.
The luxury cruise liner, which has a capacity of 2,600
passengers, had made a stop at Port Stanley in the Falklands
before heading to Ushuaia, according to media reports. It had
docked in Ushuaia during previous cruises, before the recent
increase in diplomatic tensions, Telam said.
Telam said a second cruise liner had been turned away by
provincial authorities at Ushuaia but did not provide details.
Media reports said the second ship was the Adonia, part of a
fleet operated by P&O Cruises out of Southampton, England.
The Adonia also had just visited Port Stanley, reports said.
London has refused to start talks on the sovereignty of the
Falklands unless the 3,000 residents of the islands want them.
Britain hopes to share in any Falkland Islands windfall when
oil starts flowing there later this decade.
Sea Lion, a field discovered in 2010 north of the islands by
British explorer Rockhopper, will generate $10.5 billion
of tax and royalty revenues for the Falklands over its estimated
20-year life, Edison Investment Research said this month.
That windfall could swell to $167 billion over the years,
Edison analysts said, if four wells being drilled this year off
the southern coast and targeting 8 billion barrels of oil
resources come in as hoped.
Prince William, second-in-line to the British throne,
arrived in the Falklands early this month for a six-week tour of
duty as a Royal Air Force search-and-rescue pilot. Argentine
President Cristina Fernandez criticized the posting and accused
Britain of "militarizing the South Atlantic".
A top British diplomat later warned Argentina that Britain
would "robustly" defend the Falklands if necessary, but added
that his country remained open to talks with Buenos Aires on any
issue except the islands' sovereignty.
British Prime Minister David Cameron has vowed to defend the
islands "properly."