By Juliana Castilla
BUENOS AIRES, March 15 Argentina will take
legal action against any companies involved in oil exploration
off the disputed Falkland Islands as part of a drive to pressure
Britain into sovereignty talks, the foreign minister said on
Thursday.
Three decades after it repelled an Argentine invasion of the
Falklands, Britain has vowed to defend the archipelago, saying
it will negotiate sovereignty or oil rights only in the unlikely
event that the 3,000 islanders want that.
The conflict has heated up in recent months as the war's
30-year anniversary nears and findings by British exploration
firms raise hopes of a potential tax windfall and boon to the
islands' economy.
Argentina says the exploration and drilling activities are
illegal since the area is contested. It says Britain is
violating Argentine law and U.N. resolutions that call for talks
and prohibit unilateral action as long as the dispute persists.
The South American country, run by center-left President
Cristina Fernandez, will bring civil and criminal charges to
sanction the gamut of companies involved.
"With these actions we assume the responsibility of
defending Argentina's natural resources," Foreign Minister
Hector Timerman told a news conference. "The South Atlantic's
oil and gas are property of the Argentine people."
Britain reacted by saying it supported the rights of
Falkland islanders to exploit their oil reserves. This was an
"integral part of the right of self-determination", a British
Foreign Office spokesman said.
It was not immediately clear what kind of judicial action
Argentina could take. The government said it planned to seek
international cooperation to gather information or enforce court
orders issued by Argentine authorities.
Several companies have drilled in waters off the islands,
which are called Las Malvinas in Spanish. British explorer
Rockhopper has been seeking a partner to invest in the
$2 billion Sea Lion project.
Borders & Southern and Falkland Oil & Gas
are set to drill wells south of the islands this year.
An industry source in London said legal action against
companies involved in Falklands oil exploration "will have no
impact on Rockhopper's operations as they look to develop the
Sea Lion project."
Borders & Southern declined to comment.
MANY ACTORS INVOLVED
In addition to the exploration companies, Timerman said
Argentina will go after the firms that run and provide services
to the two drilling platforms in the area.
The Ocean Guardian platform is owned by Diamond Offshore
Drilling Inc while the Leiv Eiriksson rig is owned by
DryShips Inc and its majority-owned Ocean Rig
unit.
Companies providing logistical, financial and legal support
to the search for Falklands oil will also face administrative
and judicial action, he added.
"Argentina understands that without the participation of
many other actors, these illegitimate activities cannot be
carried out," Timerman said.
The government will notify international investors like UBS
, Fidelity and Credit Suisse - which
hold shares in the exploration firms - of the actions it plans
to take.
And it will urge U.S. and British market regulators to force
the oil companies to disclose the risks involved in operating in
an area subject to a messy sovereignty dispute.
The exploration licenses are awarded to firms by the
islands' governor in consultation with the British Foreign
Office.
In theory, any company could apply but the Falklands
government would be unlikely to grant a license to an applicant
in which Argentine interests hold more than 49 percent,
according to a leaked cable from the U.S. embassy in London
dated February 2010.
Falkland residents, known as "Kelpers," show no signs of
wanting to break with Britain.