BUENOS AIRES, June 6 Argentine farmers halted grains sales on Wednesday at the start of a one-week strike over government farming policy that has revived long-standing tensions in the countryside and raised global supply concerns.

Argentina is one of the world's biggest exporters of soybeans, corn and beef. Months of farmer protests caused major disruption to the country's food shipments four years ago, but this week's strike is not expected to delay the flow of exports.

Plentiful stocks at soy-crushing plants and ports in the main export hub of Rosario should limit the impact of the farmers' protest - their first national freeze on sales of grains and livestock for 18 months.

The strike, triggered by a land tax increase in the country's biggest agriculture province, reflects simmering discontent with policies including export curbs, high levies on grains shipments and intervention in the local market.

Rising costs and a drought have worsened farmers' moods.

"This seven-day strike should serve as a wake-up call," Hugo Biolcati, head of the Argentine Rural Society (SRA) said, adding that the strike should not cause food shortages or fuel brisk inflation in Latin America's No. 3 economy.

In the Parana River city of Rosario, which accounts for about 80 percent of Argentina's grains shipments, the number of trucks arriving at port was normal on Wednesday, but industry sources said few arrivals were expected during the coming days.

Rosario grains exchange said just more than 4,000 trucks arrived at port, up 19 percent from a day earlier, although down from roughly 5,300 the same day last year. That drop likely reflects lower production caused by this season's sharp drought.

Most of the produce delivered in Rosario on Wednesday would have left farms and grains elevators before the strike began.

Most of the city's grains-exporting terminals have enough stocks to meet export commitments and keep crushing plants running during the course of the strike, the sources said. They added, however, that stocks could run low after a week.

Pens were largely empty at the sprawling Liniers cattle market on the edge of the capital, where deliveries of livestock dropped off over the weekend due to the start of an earlier strike in the surrounding farming province of Buenos Aires.

Farmers in the province voted to hold supplies back from market due to a tax increase on farmland passed by the local Congress last week.

BITTER CONFLICT

National farm leaders extended the strike to the rest of the South American nation on Tuesday, rekindling memories of the bitter conflict of 2008 that landed President Cristina Fernandez with one of the biggest crises of her presidency.

Supply concerns surrounding Argentina helped lift U.S. soybean and soymeal futures on Tuesday, traders said, but disruption to the country's multibillion-dollar exports is unlikely unless the farm strike is extended.

Julio Curras from the Argentine Agrarian Federation (FAA) - one of the four groups leading the strike - said farmers would meet next Tuesday to consider their next move.

"We'll be deciding what to do next according to what the grassroots organizations are telling us," he said.

This week's strike comes as Fernandez's center-left government faces an upswing in labor unrest due to annual inflation estimated privately at about 25 percent.

Strict controls on foreign currency purchases have irked some middle-class Argentines and a few took to the streets last week banging pots and pans in protest, a scene not seen since the farming conflict four years ago.

The combination of high inflation that is driving up local costs and a broadly stable official exchange rate is fueling farmers' complaints. (Additional reporting by Nicolas Misculin; Writing by Helen Popper; Editing by Maureen Bavdek)