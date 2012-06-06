By Helen Popper and Maximiliano Rizzi
| BUENOS AIRES, June 6
grains sales on Wednesday at the start of a one-week strike over
government farming policy that has revived long-standing
tensions in the countryside and raised global supply concerns.
Argentina is one of the world's biggest exporters of
soybeans, corn and beef. Months of farmer protests caused major
disruption to the country's food shipments four years ago, but
this week's strike is not expected to delay the flow of exports.
Plentiful stocks at soy-crushing plants and ports in the
main export hub of Rosario should limit the impact of the
farmers' protest - their first national freeze on sales of
grains and livestock for 18 months.
The strike, triggered by a land tax increase in the
country's biggest agriculture province, reflects simmering
discontent with policies including export curbs, high levies on
grains shipments and intervention in the local market.
Rising costs and a drought have worsened farmers' moods.
"This seven-day strike should serve as a wake-up call," Hugo
Biolcati, head of the Argentine Rural Society (SRA) said,
adding that the strike should not cause food shortages or fuel
brisk inflation in Latin America's No. 3 economy.
In the Parana River city of Rosario, which accounts for
about 80 percent of Argentina's grains shipments, the number of
trucks arriving at port was normal on Wednesday, but industry
sources said few arrivals were expected during the coming days.
Rosario grains exchange said just more than 4,000 trucks
arrived at port, up 19 percent from a day earlier, although down
from roughly 5,300 the same day last year. That drop likely
reflects lower production caused by this season's sharp drought.
Most of the produce delivered in Rosario on Wednesday would
have left farms and grains elevators before the strike began.
Most of the city's grains-exporting terminals have enough
stocks to meet export commitments and keep crushing plants
running during the course of the strike, the sources said. They
added, however, that stocks could run low after a week.
Pens were largely empty at the sprawling Liniers cattle
market on the edge of the capital, where deliveries of livestock
dropped off over the weekend due to the start of an earlier
strike in the surrounding farming province of Buenos Aires.
Farmers in the province voted to hold supplies back from
market due to a tax increase on farmland passed by the local
Congress last week.
BITTER CONFLICT
National farm leaders extended the strike to the rest of the
South American nation on Tuesday, rekindling memories of the
bitter conflict of 2008 that landed President Cristina Fernandez
with one of the biggest crises of her presidency.
Supply concerns surrounding Argentina helped lift U.S.
soybean and soymeal futures on Tuesday, traders
said, but disruption to the country's multibillion-dollar
exports is unlikely unless the farm strike is extended.
Julio Curras from the Argentine Agrarian Federation (FAA) -
one of the four groups leading the strike - said farmers would
meet next Tuesday to consider their next move.
"We'll be deciding what to do next according to what the
grassroots organizations are telling us," he said.
This week's strike comes as Fernandez's center-left
government faces an upswing in labor unrest due to annual
inflation estimated privately at about 25 percent.
Strict controls on foreign currency purchases have irked
some middle-class Argentines and a few took to the streets last
week banging pots and pans in protest, a scene not seen since
the farming conflict four years ago.
The combination of high inflation that is driving up local
costs and a broadly stable official exchange rate is
fueling farmers' complaints.
(Additional reporting by Nicolas Misculin; Writing by Helen
Popper; Editing by Maureen Bavdek)