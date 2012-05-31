* Lawmakers in top grains province set to approve tax reform
* Farmers say will halt grain, cattle sales
* Soybean, corn growers say tax hike will erode profits
By Helen Popper
BUENOS AIRES, May 31 Growers in Argentina's
biggest farming province will halt sales of grain and livestock
for nine days to protest a tax-hike bill advancing in the
provincial Congress, agricultural groups said on Thursday.
Cash-strapped Buenos Aires province is the country's top
producer of soybeans, corn and wheat, and the protest could
affect grain shipments, though the level of disruption would
depend on exporters' stocks.
Farmers said they would go on strike moments after lawmakers
passed the local government's proposal to raise taxes on some
land holdings. That passage would clear the way for the bill to
be debated by the Senate. Senators were expected to give it
final approval later on Thursday.
"Today is an unfortunate day that's ended with the start of
the strike measure that we'd sought to avoid to the very last,"
Hugo Biolcati, president of the Argentine Rural Society (SRA),
told reporters outside the provincial Congress in the central
city of La Plata.
The SRA was one of four main farming groups that led months
of anti-government tax protests in 2008, shaking financial
markets and driving global prices higher.
Dozens of flag-waving farmers gathered to protest the
planned tax increase, which Governor Daniel Scioli says is long
overdue and will not hurt most growers.
Scioli, seen on Wall Street as a possible market-friendly
successor to President Cristina Fernandez in 2015, said rural
land valuations have not been adjusted since 1955.
Strong global demand for Argentina's grains and biodiesel
shipments has pumped up the price of farmland in recent years.
"Those farmers who suffered drought and flooding won't have
to pay" the extra taxes, which "will only affect 38 percent of
rural properties," Scioli's cabinet chief Alberto Perez told
local television.
Scioli wants to reduce his province's fiscal deficit as the
2015 presidential election draws nearer. He has said he wants to
run for president if Fernandez's allies do not try to change the
constitution to allow her to seek a third term.
Analysts cite his need to bolster provincial coffers as a
way of gaining independence from Fernandez.