* President defends scant contact with journalists
* Fernandez says Argentine reporters throw too many tantrums
* Complains that IMF "is absolutely against Argentina"
By Hugh Bronstein
BUENOS AIRES, Sept 26 Georgetown University
students in Washington D.C. got to do something on Wednesday
that Argentine journalists rarely get to do: grill visiting
President Cristina Fernandez on issues like her country's
discredited inflation statistics.
Fernandez is a gifted public speaker but she seldom holds
news conferences or gives interviews at home. Her drive to crack
down on media monopolies has aggravated a long-running feud with
top Argentine conglomerate Grupo Clarin.
One student asked Fernandez why he and fellow Latin American
studies classmates were allowed to ask her questions when
Argentine journalists rarely get the chance.
"In Argentina, when a reporter doesn't like the answer, he
starts to yell and make a fuss," Fernandez said, appearing
surprised by the question. "They scream, get angry, they throw
things, one broke a door in the press room once."
"In the United states, the journalist asks a question and
the president responds and that's it," Fernandez said in the
meeting, which was carried on Argentine television. The last
time she gave a press conference was just after her landslide
re-election in October 2011.
The next student to quiz the 59-year-old Peronist leader
raised an even more controversial subject; the country's
discredited inflation data.
The student from Texas asked, in beginner's Spanish, for her
reaction to the International Monetary Fund's decision to warn
the government to clean up its statistics.
Fernandez has long been criticized for saying inflation is
about half of that estimated by private economists, who clock
annual consumer price rises at more than 20 percent.
"The IMF is absolutely against Argentina," said Fernandez,
who then asked the students if they know what U.S. inflation is.
Told that it was somewhere around 2 percent (the official
annual rate was 1.7 percent in August), she scoffed: "Do you
really think inflation is 2 percent per year in your country?
Really, guys?"
Wall Street says Argentina massages its data in part to save
money on its inflation-indexed debt by underreporting price
increases. The government has denied any data manipulation.
(Reporting By Hugh Bronstein; Editing by David Gregorio)