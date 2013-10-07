By Guido Nejamkis
| BUENOS AIRES
BUENOS AIRES Oct 7 President Cristina Fernandez
will stay in charge of Argentina's government even though she
has been ordered by her doctors to take a month of rest due to a
subdural hematoma, or blood on the brain, a government source
said.
"Rest does not mean disconnection," said the source, who
spoke with Reuters early on Monday and asked not to be named.
The hematoma will keep the combative 60-year-old leader out
of action three weeks ahead of Oct. 27 mid-term congressional
elections that will determine how much legislative clout she
enjoys during her final two years in office.
Vice President Amado Boudou cut short a planned visit to
Brazil and France to return to Argentina during the weekend and
take over as president, but in name only, according to the
source, who said Fernandez remained in control.
"Trips on airplanes, speeches and campaign events are not
recommended due to the hematoma but the she will stay on top of
things from home," said the source, who has direct knowledge of
the situation.
The president's condition may have come from hitting her
head during a fall she took in August, although she was cleared
by her doctors at the time, a presidential spokesman said.
Fernandez, known for micro-managing her Cabinet, may find it
hard to keep a low profile during such a politically sensitive
time for Latin America's third biggest economy.
Her government also is at the apex of a battle in the U.S.
courts over Argentina's defaulted debt, a case she likes to talk
about publicly.
Recent polls have indicated the government could lose
control of Congress in the mid-term vote, an outcome that would
deprive Fernandez of the chance of introducing a constitutional
reform that would allow her to run for a third term in 2015.
Re-elected to a second term in 2011 on promises of increasing
the government's role in the economy, Fernandez has said she is
not thinking about a third term. But talk persists that her
supporters want the constitution amended to let her run again.
Fernandez was first elected in 2007 as Argentina was
recovering from its catastrophic 2002 debt default.
Her protectionist trade policies, currency controls and
nationalization of the country's main airline, oil company and
private pension system have confirmed Argentina as an outcast of
the international markets.