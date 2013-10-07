By Guido Nejamkis and Asher Levine
BUENOS AIRES Oct 7 Argentine President Cristina
Fernandez will undergo surgery on Tuesday to treat a head
injury, sidelining her ahead of a key mid-term election and at
the apex of a bitter court battle with some of the nation's
creditors.
The president's condition, described as a subdural hematoma
or blood on the brain, may have come from hitting her head
during a fall she took in August. On Saturday she was ordered to
rest for a month due to her condition.
Fernandez was re-admitted to hospital on Monday for
pre-surgical checks after reporting a tingling sensation in her
left arm, said doctors at the Buenos Aires medical center where
she is being be treated. The operation involves opening the
skull and draining blood that has pooled between the brain and
the skull.
"The initial recommendation for rest and observation issued
on Saturday ... was modified," said a statement from the
Fundacion Favaloro hospital. "Considering these symptoms, the
president's medical team is suggesting surgery."
The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear a
preliminary appeal filed by Argentina over its battle with hedge
funds that refused to take part in two debt restructurings that
sprang from the country's 2002 default.
Fernandez vows never to pay the holdouts, whom she derides
as "vultures" for picking over the bones of the 2002 default,
which pushed millions of middle class Argentines into poverty.
The surgery will also keep the combative 60-year-old leader
out of action ahead of Oct. 27 mid-term congressional elections
that will determine how much legislative clout she enjoys during
her final two years in office.
Fernandez's popularity is hovering at about 34 percent, a
little more than half of what it reached in October 2011,
according to data from local consulting group Management & Fit.
Recent polls have indicated the government could lose
control of Congress in the mid-term vote, an outcome that would
deprive Fernandez of the chance of introducing a constitutional
reform that would allow her to run for a third term in 2015.
Analysts remained skeptical over whether any feelings of
sympathy would be enough to boost her administration's
candidates in the election.
Approval of her administration jumped more than 20 points
after her husband, former President Nestor Kirchner, died from a
heart attack in October 2010.
"(The hematoma) will probably generate some sympathy, which
could help her candidates a bit, but is unlikely to materialize
into a major change of electoral preferences," Eurasia Group
analyst Daniel Kerner wrote on Monday. "The demand for change
and discontent with low growth, high inflation and crime will
likely be more important than (Fernandez's) health issues."
Fernandez was first elected in 2007 as Argentina was
recovering from its catastrophic 2002 debt default.
Her protectionist trade policies, currency controls and
nationalization of the country's main airline, oil company and
private pension system have confirmed Argentina as an outcast of
the international markets while double-digit inflation eats away
at the savings of average Argentines.