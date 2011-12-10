* Center-left Fernandez won landslide re-election
* Signs of strain, global economy seen testing policies
* Will continue growth model, take harder line on unions
By Rosalba O'Brien
BUENOS AIRES, Dec 10 Cristina Fernandez
began a second term as Argentine president on Saturday,
vowing to fine-tune her offbeat, high-growth policies that
please voters but spook investors.
Fernandez won a landslide re-election in October on the
back of sizzling economic growth and a wave of sympathy
following the death last year of her husband and predecessor as
president, Nestor Kirchner.
Still dressed in mourning black, an emotional Fernandez
addressed cheering supporters throwing tickertape from the
balconies of the Congress building to mark her inauguration,
defending Argentina's model versus that of developed
countries.
"They govern with growth targets for the financial
sector and I want to make clear that we govern with growth
targets for work and employment. These are at the center of our
government and this will continue," Fernandez said in her
speech.
"Our national project will continue until not one poor
person remains."
Double-digit inflation, capital flight and tight finances
are raising concerns about the sustainability of Fernandez's
big-spending policies as a worsening global outlook weighs on
grain prices and reduces demand from neighboring Brazil.
Factory output growth was significantly slower in October,
a clear sign that Latin America's third-biggest economy is
cooling down.
Fernandez acknowledged Argentina would need to improve its
competitiveness and announced she would create a new government
office to do so but she appeared to rule out a sharp
devaluation of the peso.
Investors big and small have been betting on a faster
rate of currency depreciation to offset the impact of roughly
25 percent inflation, which has raised local production costs.
"Competitiveness is the great challenge we will face in
the period ahead, improving competitiveness will not happen by
joining those who devalue or by joining those who increase the
debt load but rather by adding value, innovation, science and
technology," she said.
One of Fernandez's first priorities will be to usher the
2012 budget through before the end of the year. With a majority
in Congress, that should be a foregone conclusion.
An intense timetable in December also includes discussion
of a bill to limit sales on land to foreigners and an amendment
to tighten the money laundering law.
Fernandez, 58, is a center-left member of Argentina's
dominant Peronist party and rejects orthodox belt-tightening
measures, saying they stifle growth.
FIGHTING CAPITAL FLIGHT
She has already made several adjustments. Days after she
was re-elected with 54 percent of the vote, Fernandez ordered
energy and mining firms to cash in export revenues on the local
foreign exchange market and sent in tax officials to approve
dollar purchases on a case-by-case basis.
Both measures were designed to counter surging capital
flight and bolster the central bank's foreign currency
reserves, which Fernandez has earmarked for debt repayments
next year.
She also has started dismantling multibillion-dollar state
subsidies on water, natural gas and utility bills, an
unresolved legacy of a devastating 2001/02 economic crisis that
is an increasing burden on public finances.
Deeper cuts in public spending -- such as further subsidy
reductions or caps on wage demands -- likely will lead to
struggles with the powerful trade union movement that provides
the key support for Peronist politicians like Fernandez.
Fernandez indicated in her speech that she may take a
harder line with the unions, whose demonstrations frequently
leave the capital's streets in gridlock. Recent strikes in
Santa Cruz province cost the country $820 million, she said.
"With us there is the right to strike, but not
blackmail or extort," Fernandez said.
About 5,000 supporters, mostly young people from trade
union groups, waving azure and white Argentine flags and
blowing on trumpets, clustered in the square outside Congress
and lined the streets leading to the pink government building
where she met with visiting dignitaries.
A more market-friendly approach also is evident in her
choice of Hernan Lorenzino as economy minister, which analysts
said could point to intensified efforts to clear up lingering
fallout from the 2002 debt default and return to global
markets.
"What's happened so far has been reassuring for those who
thought something scary would happen in the second term," said
political analyst Federico Thomsen.
During her stormy first four-year term, Fernandez
nationalized private pensions, fought with farmers over export
taxes and ignored international arbitration awards to private
firms hurt during the 2002 debt default.
PRICE WATCHDOG
Regional leaders such as Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff
attended Saturday's inauguration ceremony. Venezuelan President
Hugo Chavez, who had been due to make his first official trip
abroad since cancer treatment, canceled at the last minute.
Also present was controversial price watchdog Guillermo
Moreno, who is known for arm-twisting company executives into
lowering prices and increasing exports. He is likely to have an
expanded role in Fernandez's administration, monitoring trade
and currency flows.
Fernandez indicated in her speech that she would create
a new foreign trade secretariat within the Economy Ministry but
she did not say whether Moreno would lead it.
The outgoing vice president, Julio Cobos, who refused to
step down despite an acrimonious falling out with Fernandez,
also attended. Cobos is seen by Fernandez loyalists as a
traitor and was replaced by her current economy minister,
Amado Boudou.