* Fernandez says country must improve competitiveness
* Will continue growth model, take harder line on unions
* Signs of strain, global economy seen testing policies
By Rosalba O'Brien and Magdalena Morales
BUENOS AIRES, Dec 10 Cristina Fernandez began a
second term as Argentine president on Saturday, vowing to make
the economy more competitive by fine-tuning the offbeat,
high-growth policies that please voters but spook investors.
The center-left leader won a landslide re-election in
October to four more years in office on the back of sizzling
economic growth and a wave of sympathy following the death last
year of her husband and predecessor as president, Nestor
Kirchner.
Still dressed in mourning black, an emotional Fernandez
received the presidential sash from her daughter as cheering
supporters threw ticker tape inside Congress, where she
defended Argentina's model versus that of developed countries.
"They govern with growth targets for the financial sector
and ... we govern with growth targets for work and employment.
These are at the center of our government and this will
continue," Fernandez, 58, said in her speech.
"Our national project will continue until not one poor
person remains."
High inflation, capital flight and tight finances are
raising concerns about the sustainability of Fernandez's
big-spending policies as a worsening global outlook weighs on
grain prices and reduces demand from neighboring Brazil.
Fernandez acknowledged Argentina would need to improve its
competitiveness and announced she would create a government
office to do so, but she appeared to rule out a sharp
devaluation of the peso .
Investors big and small have been betting on a faster rate
of currency depreciation to make local industry more
competitive since inflation of roughly 25 percent has raised
costs and made producing in Argentina less viable.
"Competitiveness is the great challenge we will face in the
period ahead. Improving competitiveness will not happen by
joining those who devalue or by joining those who increase the
debt load but rather by adding value, innovation, science and
technology," she said.
Fernandez has shunned credit markets and reduced the
country's debt burden, although many analysts think she may
have to tap markets next year as the trade surplus narrows and
foreign reserves available for paying debt dry up.
PRIORITIES
In her inaugural speech, Fernandez urged Congress to pass
laws to limit foreign land ownership and crack down on tax
cheats. She will also be eager to usher the 2012 budget through
before the end of the year. With a majority in Congress again
after a two-year lapse, that should not be a problem.
She has already made several policy adjustments. Days after
she was re-elected with 54 percent of the vote, Fernandez took
measures to boost dollar supplies on the local market and
imposed currency controls to cool demand.
Those measures were designed to counter surging capital
flight and bolster the central bank's reserves.
She also has started dismantling multibillion-dollar state
subsidies on water, natural gas and utility bills.
Deeper public spending cuts or caps on wage demands likely
will lead to struggles with the powerful trade unions that
provide key support for Peronist politicians like Fernandez.
Fernandez indicated in her speech she may take a harder
line with the unions. She said recent strikes in Santa Cruz
province cost the country $820 million.
"With us there is the right to strike, but not blackmail or
extort," Fernandez said, urging union and business leaders to
act responsibly in the run-up to annual wage talks.
"We need you to make an effort in a complicated world," she
said.
A more market-friendly approach was evident in her choice
of former Finance Secretary Hernan Lorenzino as economy
minister, which analysts said could signal a drive to return to
global markets by addressing lingering fallout from the 2002
debt default.
Amado Boudou, the former economy minister, took office as
Fernandez's vice president.
"What's happened so far has been reassuring for those who
thought something scary would happen in the second term," said
political analyst Federico Thomsen.
ARM-TWISTING
Thousands of supporters, many of them young people,
gathered outside the pink presidential palace where rock and
folk musicians led the inaugural festivities as the president
presided over a jubilant swearing-in ceremony of her
ministers.
Regional leaders such as Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff
attended Saturday's inauguration. Venezuelan President Hugo
Chavez, who had been due to make his first official trip abroad
since cancer treatment, canceled at the last minute.
Also present was controversial price watchdog Guillermo
Moreno, known for arm-twisting company executives into lowering
prices and increasing exports. He was sworn in again as
commerce secretary and is seen having greater influence over
trade flows in Fernandez's new administration.
During her stormy first term, Fernandez nationalized
private pensions, fought with farmers over export taxes and
ignored international arbitration awards to private firms hurt
during the 2001/02 economic crisis.
Opposition lawmaker Juan Pedro Tunessi said Fernandez's
inaugural speech included a "capricious interpretation of
reality, which denies inflation and wants to make us believe
the world is falling apart and Argentina is the only place
where things are going well."