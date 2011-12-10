* Center-left Fernandez won landslide re-election
* Signs of strain, global economy seen testing policies
* First moves point to pragmatism, few major shifts
By Rosalba O'Brien
BUENOS AIRES, Dec 10 Cristina Fernandez begins
a second term as Argentine president on Saturday as signs of
strain in a long economic boom force her to tweak the offbeat,
high-growth policies that pleased voters but spook investors.
Fernandez won a landslide re-election on the back of
sizzling economic growth and a wave of sympathy following the
death of her husband and predecessor as president, Nestor
Kirchner.
She has vowed to "deepen the model" he started in 2003.
"Our model is a model of growth ... we believe in growth,
in work and inclusion and we're going to maintain that path,"
the former senator told industry leaders in a recent speech.
Double-digit inflation, capital flight and tight finances
are, however, raising concerns about the sustainability of her
big-spending policies as a worsening global outlook weighs on
grains prices and reduces demand from neighboring Brazil.
Factory output growth was significantly slower in October,
a clear sign that Latin America's third-biggest economy is
cooling down.
Fernandez, 58, is a center-left member of Argentina's
dominant Peronist party and rejects orthodox belt-tightening
measures, saying they stifle growth.
But she has already made several adjustments.
Days after she was re-elected with 54 percent of the vote
in October, Fernandez ordered energy and mining firms to cash
in export revenues on the local foreign exchange market and
sent in tax officials to approve dollar purchases on a
case-by-case basis.
Both measures were designed to counter surging capital
flight and bolster the central bank's foreign currency
reserves, which Fernandez has earmarked for debt repayments
next year.
She has also started dismantling multibillion-dollar state
subsidies on water, natural gas and utility bills, an
unresolved legacy of a devastating 2001/02 economic crisis that
is an increasing burden on public finances.
Deeper cuts in public spending - such as further subsidy
reductions or caps on wage demands - will likely lead to
struggles with the powerful trade union movement that provides
the key support for Peronist politicians like Fernandez.
Her choice of market-friendly Finance Secretary Hernan
Lorenzino as economy minister was well-received by Wall Street,
where analysts said it could point to intensified efforts to
clear up lingering fallout from the 2002 debt default and
return to global markets.
"I don't see any significant changes. What's happened so
far has been reassuring for those who thought something scary
would happen in the second term," said political analyst
Federico Thomsen.
During her stormy first four-year term, Fernandez
nationalized private pensions, fought with farmers over export
taxes, and ignored international arbitration awards to private
firms hurt during a massive debt default in 2002, which left
Argentina's virtually frozen out of global credit markets.
Saturday's inauguration ceremony will be attended by
regional leaders including Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff.
Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez, who had been due to make
his first official trip abroad since cancer treatment, canceled
at the last minute.
Fernandez's outgoing vice president, Julio Cobos, who
refused to step down despite an acrimonious falling out with
her, will also be there. Cobos is seen by Fernandez loyalists
as a traitor and is being replaced in her second term by her
current economy minister, Amado Boudou.