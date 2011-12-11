* Moreno ally Paglieri new foreign trade secretary
* Paglieri at INDEC when inflation data lost credibility
By Hilary Burke
BUENOS AIRES, Dec 10 Argentina's combative
price watchdog, Guillermo Moreno, boosted his influence within
President Cristina Fernandez's new government by having a close
ally appointed to serve alongside him.
Moreno was confirmed as domestic commerce secretary on
Saturday after Fernandez took office for a second four-year
term, vowing to fine-tune her unconventional economic policies
to sustain growth.
Fernandez said she was creating a new foreign trade
secretariat to work with Moreno's office to refine and better
coordinate policies.
She named a key ally of his, Beatriz Paglieri, to run the
secretariat, raising expectations that Moreno will have even
more power to control trade flows in one of the world's biggest
grains suppliers.
Argentina's economy is growing at nearly 9 percent a year
but a sharp slowdown is foreseen next year. The government has
already taken protectionist measures to shore up its shrinking
trade surplus and it imposed currency controls in late October
to stem capital flight and protect its foreign reserves.
"Having the domestic trade secretariat alongside the
foreign trade secretariat is clearly an incredible advance,"
Economy Minister Hernan Lorenzino said as he unveiled his team.
"We are proud to take on another task and work in a logical way
to have a state that is present in the economy."
Paglieri become known in Argentina in 2007, when she took
over at the INDEC statistics agency's price unit right as
official inflation data began losing credibility. She was seen
as Moreno's protege.
Government inflation data runs at about 10 percent a year,
while private estimates range from 20 percent to 25 percent.
Paglieri later represented the state on the board of Papel
Prensa, the newsprint-supplying company that the government has
tried to wrest from leading newspapers La Nacion and Clarin.
Moreno is technically a subordinate of the economy
minister. But in practice, he is seen as having a direct line
to the president and he often runs roughshod over ministers.
Pagina 12 and La Nacion newspapers reported that Moreno
would take over tasks carried out by the Foreign Ministry and
Industry Ministry, including the monitoring of trade and
foreign currency flows.
Moreno plays the role of the government's "bad cop." He is
known for pressuring business leaders behind the scenes to
lower prices, increase exports and delay dollar purchases.
He gained notoriety as the enforcer of price accords and
export curbs aimed at taming consumer inflation.
Moreno's influence grew under Fernandez. He has become a
key figure in making companies agree to match their imports
with exports and he was also said to be involved in a crackdown
on black-market currency traders.
Also on Saturday, Axel Kicillof, a young left-wing
economist, took office as deputy economy minister while Adrian
Cosentino, a close collaborator of Lorenzino's, was promoted to
finance secretary.