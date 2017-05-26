US STOCKS-S&P, Nasdaq rise as tech stocks gain, oil rebounds
* Indexes up: Dow 0.07 pct, S&P 0.19 pct, Nasdaq 0.22 pct (Adds details, comment, updates price)
BUENOS AIRES May 26 Argentina posted an April primary fiscal deficit of 18.66 billion pesos ($1.21 billion), the finance ministry said on Friday, widening slightly from 18.18 billion pesos in March.
The primary budget balance, which measures government spending relative to income and does not include debt payments, is followed by the markets as an indicator of Argentina's ability to meet its financial obligations.
($1 = 15.40 pesos at the of April)
(Reporting by Jorge Otaola; writing by Hugh Bronstein)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.07 pct, S&P 0.19 pct, Nasdaq 0.22 pct (Adds details, comment, updates price)
NEW YORK, June 23 World stocks advanced on Friday and were poised for a modest gain to end the week as a drop in the dollar helped boost sagging oil prices.