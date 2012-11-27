NEW YORK Nov 27 Fitch Ratings on Tuesday
downgraded Argentina's sovereign credit rating to CC from B, a
five-step cut reflecting its view of a "probable" default after
a U.S. judge ordered payment to holdout investors from its
historic 2002 default.
"The increased probability that Argentina will not service
its restructured debt securities issued under New York law on a
timely basis" stems from U.S. District Court Judge Thomas
Griesa's order for Argentina to pay holdout investors concurrent
to bondholders who participated in two prior debt
restructurings.