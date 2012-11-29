(In Nov. 27 item, corrects to reflect number of notches in
NEW YORK Nov 27 Fitch Ratings on Tuesday
downgraded Argentina's sovereign credit rating to CC from B, a
three-step cut reflecting its view of a "probable" default
after a U.S. judge ordered payment to holdout investors from its
historic 2002 default.
"The increased probability that Argentina will not service
its restructured debt securities issued under New York law on a
timely basis" stems from U.S. District Court Judge Thomas
Griesa's order for Argentina to pay holdout investors concurrent
to bondholders who participated in two prior debt
restructurings.
(Reporting by Daniel Bases and Pam Niimi; Editing by James
Dalgleish)