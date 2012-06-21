* Gov't orders military police to get fuel trucks on road
* Truck drivers defied gov't order to halt 3-day strike
* Top labor leader vows nationwide strike by all truckers
(Updates with union vow to extend and expand strike)
By Hilary Burke and Jorge Otaola
BUENOS AIRES, June 20 Argentina's government
sent military police to take control of fuel plants and get
trucks back on the road on Wednesday, the first day of a
truckers' pay strike that could cause widespread shortages in
Latin America's third-biggest economy.
The powerful truck drivers union defied a government order
for talks and launched the three-day protest, disrupting fuel
distribution throughout the country, a leading exporter of
grains.
The government initiated a criminal complaint over the
strike, sparking the wrath of top union chief Hugo Moyano, who
heads the CGT labor federation and whose son runs the truckers
union. Both men are at odds with President Cristina Fernandez.
"I'm announcing a nationwide truckers strike," Moyano told
local television. "Tomorrow (Thursday) we'll define the scope of
this and I'm certain other unions will join us."
The truckers union represents workers who transport cash,
garbage and farm products, in addition to fuel and other goods.
Labor disputes are common in Argentina due to double-digit
inflation, but the Labor Ministry normally intervenes to avoid
major disruption to the economy. In this case, the truckers
flouted the ministry's order for compulsory conciliation.
"The president has ordered us to deploy all the state's
forces to be able to quickly solve the (fuel) shortages they
want to impose on the country," Security Secretary Sergio Berni
told local television.
"Those people who try through force and violence to block
the trucks from leaving (plants) will have to explain that in
court," he added.
The government has the power to reroute trucks to areas
where fuel is urgently needed and the military police, known as
gendarmes in Argentina, dispatched halted rigs at several
plants.
Argentina is one of the world's biggest exporters of grains
and the vast majority of farm goods are sent to port by truck.
Farmers, who are nearing the end of this year's soy and corn
harvest, are also major consumers of fuel.
In Buenos Aires, some people sat in long lines wrapping
around city blocks during Wednesday's public holiday to fill up
their tanks with gasoline.
Government officials said patients at a hospital in the
small town of Guamini, Buenos Aires province, had to be turned
away because operations could not be performed.
The leader of the truckers' union, Pablo Moyano, vowed to
send truckers to demonstrate in the country's most famous
square, the Plaza de Mayo, if security forces crack down on
striking workers.
"If they try to force us out, things will get ugly. We hope
the government has common sense and doesn't do this," Moyano
told local media.
Although scuffles could be seen between union workers and
police at the main entrance to a refinery in La Matanza, outside
Buenos Aires, Berni said fuel trucks were able to depart from
that plant.
Pablo Moyano's father, Hugo, used to be a close ally of the
president's but their strategic alliance has all but collapsed,
increasing the threat of labor unrest as inflation seen at
roughly 25 percent fuels wage demands while economic growth
slows sharply.
Fernandez canceled her speech at a U.N. conference in Brazil
on Wednesday to return to Argentina early to oversee the
response to the fuel strike. She was holed up at the
presidential residence in Olivos, a northern suburb of Buenos
Aires.
The truckers, who have threatened to stage a series of
protests, want a 30-percent pay rise as well as lower taxes.
(Editing by Ed Davies)