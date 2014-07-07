PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Jan 24
Jan 24 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
BUENOS AIRES, July 7 General Motors Co will invest $270 million to build a factory to produce aluminium motors in the Argentine province of Santa Fe, the government said on Monday.
The factory, expected to produce 90,000 motors a year, will begin operations in early 2017, the government said in a statement. (Reporting by Eliana Raszweski; editing by Matthew Lewis)
KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 24 Malaysia's AirAsia X Bhd on Tuesday said it has become Asia's first low-cost carrier to receive approval to operate scheduled passenger flights to any destination within the United States.
TOKYO, Jan 24 Japanese stocks declined on Tuesday as U.S. President Donald Trump's protectionist policy stance rattled investors while banks led the losses on sliding U.S. and global bond yields.