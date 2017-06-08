BUENOS AIRES, June 8 The European Union must
make compromises if it wants to reach a trade accord with South
American trade bloc Mercosur, German Chancellor Angela Merkel
told a news conference on Thursday after a meeting with
Argentine President Mauricio Macri.
Merkel said German agriculture had its own interests, but
Germany supported Argentina's push to reach a trade deal with
the EU quickly.
Macri told reporters that Mercosur was committed to the deal
regardless of political turmoil in Brazil, and said he thought
protectionism in Europe was a bigger hurdle to be overcome.
Asked about U.S. President Donald Trump's push for a more
isolationist policy, Merkel said such an approach could bring
short-term gains, but Argentina's example showed that it was not
fruitful in the longer term.
(Reporting by Andreas Rinke; Writing by Andrea Shalal; Editing
by Andrew Roche)